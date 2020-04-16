Latest in Gear

Image credit: Mario Tama via Getty Images

Uber can now deliver prescriptions in Seattle and Dallas

The company is expanding its Uber Health business.
Karissa Bell, @karissabe
1h ago
Comments
22 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 16: A driver adjusts his face mask as Uber and Lyft drivers with Rideshare Drivers United and the  Transport Workers Union of America conduct a ‘caravan protest’ outside the California Labor Commissioner’s office amidst the coronavirus pandemic on April 16, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. The drivers called for California to enforce the AB 5 law so that they may qualify for unemployment insurance as the spread of COVID-19 continues. Drivers also called for receiving back wages they say they are owed. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Mario Tama via Getty Images

Uber is now able to deliver prescriptions in two cities. The company is expanding its Uber Health business to include medicine delivery in Seattle and Dallas, and plans to bring the service to more US cities “in the coming months.”

Uber Health launched in 2018 to help healthcare providers arrange rides for patients and their caregivers. With its expansion into prescription delivery, that service can help patients get their medicines on time as well. In order to complete the deliveries, Uber is partnering with pharmacy delivery service NimbleRx, which will connect pharmacies to Uber drivers via Uber Direct

Uber says the service will be particularly useful now, during the coronavirus pandemic, when many people may be unable to travel to their local pharmacy safely. Uber has also previously experimented with delivery of over-the-counter medications in New York.

In this article: UBER, Health, coronavirus, covid 19, transportation, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
22 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Razer made a dull keyboard and mouse for working from home

Razer made a dull keyboard and mouse for working from home

View
Google Maps is tracking the spread of America's wildfires hour by hour

Google Maps is tracking the spread of America's wildfires hour by hour

View
Polestar 2 first drive: a sporty EV with Android Automotive inside

Polestar 2 first drive: a sporty EV with Android Automotive inside

View
Lyft will stop running in California at midnight

Lyft will stop running in California at midnight

View
White House calls on Supreme Court to rule on Trump's Twitter blocking

White House calls on Supreme Court to rule on Trump's Twitter blocking

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr