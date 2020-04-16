Uber can now deliver prescriptions in Seattle and Dallas

Uber is now able to deliver prescriptions in two cities. The company is expanding its Uber Health business to include medicine delivery in Seattle and Dallas, and plans to bring the service to more US cities “in the coming months.”

Uber Health launched in 2018 to help healthcare providers arrange rides for patients and their caregivers. With its expansion into prescription delivery, that service can help patients get their medicines on time as well. In order to complete the deliveries, Uber is partnering with pharmacy delivery service NimbleRx, which will connect pharmacies to Uber drivers via Uber Direct.