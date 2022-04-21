Uber Green rides now cost the same as UberX trips

Uber has announced some Earth Week initiatives and while some of the measures won't be around for the long haul, it's making a permanent change to Uber Green rides. Those will now cost the same as UberX rides, no matter the level of demand.

Uber Green allows users to request a more environmentally friendly car, such as a hybrid or electric vehicle. When Uber brought the feature to the US and Canada in 2020, it said those requesting an Uber Green ride would need to pay a $1 surcharge. That's no longer the case.

Elsewhere, Uber is offering a $1-per-journey discount on Uber Green, Lime e-bike and Lime e-scooter trips booked through its app until April 30th. You'll need to use the promo code GoGreen22. The company says it will change the Uber Green icon and add green routes to the app as well.

In addition, Uber says users in Los Angeles, Miami and Washington DC who request an Uber Green ride on Earth Day (Friday) will have the opportunity to take in an "impromptu adventure" on their journey. "The Uber Green rides will give the illusion of adventuring in some of the planet’s most precious places – from the Arctic to the Serengeti or the Great Barrier Reef," Uber wrote in a blog post .

It's not entirely clear what that means. The company shared an image depicting an underwater scene on the underside of a car's roof, so these experiences could temporarily make trips slightly more relaxing while offering a reminder of the natural world's beauty.