Uber will let you hire a driver by the hour in select cities

Uber is launching a new trip category that will let users make multiple stops in a single ride. With the new Hourly option, users will request a trip like they would any other on-demand ride, but they’ll be able to set multiple stops. Hourly trips will cost $50 per hour (with mileage overage varying by city). And Uber promises that Hourly rides will be matched with drivers in more spacious and newer vehicles -- like those eligible for Uber Comfort.

Uber piloted the Hourly option in cities across Africa, Australia, Europe and the Middle East. Now, it’s ready to roll the feature out in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, DC, Houston, Miami, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Seattle, Tacoma and Tampa Bay. It will be available in these cities beginning June 2nd, and eligible drivers can opt-in for Hourly trip requests in Uber’s Work Hub.