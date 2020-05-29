Latest in Gear

Image credit: avdeev007 via Getty Images

Uber will let you hire a driver by the hour in select cities

You’ll be able to make multiple stops in a single trip.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
24m ago
Caucasian woman in taxi wearing face mask for protection from pollution and viruses such as Coronavirus. Using smartphone
avdeev007 via Getty Images

Uber is launching a new trip category that will let users make multiple stops in a single ride. With the new Hourly option, users will request a trip like they would any other on-demand ride, but they’ll be able to set multiple stops. Hourly trips will cost $50 per hour (with mileage overage varying by city). And Uber promises that Hourly rides will be matched with drivers in more spacious and newer vehicles -- like those eligible for Uber Comfort.

Uber piloted the Hourly option in cities across Africa, Australia, Europe and the Middle East. Now, it’s ready to roll the feature out in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, DC, Houston, Miami, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Seattle, Tacoma and Tampa Bay. It will be available in these cities beginning June 2nd, and eligible drivers can opt-in for Hourly trip requests in Uber’s Work Hub. 

Uber Hourly Rides
Uber

In a press release, Uber said the Hourly option could make running errands a bit more convenient. Though, it still asks customers to follow local health guidelines and travel only when necessary. The company began requiring both riders and drivers to wear masks earlier this month. 

This is one of a handful of changes the company has made since the pandemic began. It also revived product deliveries and opened its 1-800 number to Eats delivery orders. It has encouraged drivers in the US to take food delivery orders, and it created a hub to help drivers find other work. Meanwhile, it plans to lay off over 6,000 employees.

