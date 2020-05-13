Uber will require riders and drivers to wear face masks starting May 18th

Following on the heels of Lyft, Uber is introducing new rules to keep its users safe during the coronavirus pandemic. Starting on May 18th, Uber will require drivers, delivery people and riders to wear face protection before they can start using the service. The company is introducing a new safety checklist feature that will require its contractors in the US, Canada, India and parts of Europe and Latin America to take a selfie to prove they're wearing a face cover or mask.

Riders, similarly, will have to go through their own checklist before they can get into an Uber ride. The app will ask them to confirm that they're wearing a mask and that they washed or sanitized their hands. Both groups will be able to cancel a trip without incurring a penalty if someone shows up without proper protection. "Drivers and riders who repeatedly violate mask policies risk losing access to Uber," the company said.