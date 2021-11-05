Uber's $10 One subscription gives you VIP access to rides and deliveries

The membership offers perks like better-rated drivers and regular discounts.
Jon Fingas
J. Fingas|11.17.21
@jonfingas

Sponsored Links

Jon Fingas
J. Fingas
@jonfingas
November 17th, 2021
In this article: food, news, gear, Uber, delivery, internet, groceries, Uber Eats, subscription, ridesharing, services, transportation, Uber One, food and drink
LAX AIRPORT, CA - AUGUST 20: Passengers connect with drivers at the Rideshare Lot at LAX as Uber and Lyft drivers held a moving rally as part of a statewide day of action to demand that both ride-hailing companies follow California law and grant drivers basic employee rights and to denounce the corporations efforts to avoid their responsibilities to workers. Uber and Lyft threatened to suspend services in California Thursday night but a court granted Uber and Left a stay to a preliminary injunction requiring both rideshare companies to reclassify their drivers as employees, meaning the rideshare companies will not suspend service in California tonight as they threatened. Los Angeles on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 in LAX Airport, CA. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times
Al Seib/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Uber is taking another shot at subscriptions, and this latest attempt might make sense if you're as interested in deluxe treatment as you are discounts. The service has launched an Uber One membership that, for $10 per month or $100 per year, showers you with perks for both ridesharing and Uber Eats deliveries. You'll get 5 percent off "eligible" trips and food orders as well as free delivery for many grocery and restaurant orders. However, that's really just the start of the plan.

One subscribers will get "priority service," with the highest-rated drivers and upgraded support. You'll also get exclusive promos, offers and invitation-only "experiences." There's even an Uber One Promise that gives you $5 in Uber Cash on qualifying deliveries if the courier misses the latest estimated arrival time. You won't have to settle for the same service as the commoners, in other words.

The new tier is available now, with a one-month free trial and an early bird promo that offers a year for $50 if you sign up before November 29th.

This is clearly aimed at Uber's most frequent customers — the ones who rack up enough rides or deliveries that they might save more than they pay for One. Uber can encourage frequent use while collecting a steady stream of revenue. This also gives it an edge over rivals like Lyft and DoorDash that may only focus on one service category. You may be more likely to stick to Uber knowing you'll get incentives whether or not you leave home.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget