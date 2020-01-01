Uber's all-inclusive Pass goes live across the US

Uber’s all-inclusive monthly subscription service is now available across the United States. The ride-hailing giant started testing Uber Pass in mid-2019, expanding the scope of the original Ride Pass that only offered discounted rates for Uber rides. After trialing the subscription service in 10 cities over the past year, Uber is now giving residents in over 200 US cities the option to pay $25 per month to enjoy its benefits.

The company says it’s rolling out Uber Pass across the US as part of its response to how the world has changed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Uber’s gross bookings for rides went down by 75 percent from April through June, and the number of customers active on its app has dropped nearly in half compared to the same period last year. Demand for Uber Eats orders and deliveries, however, soared when cities went under lockdown. This may be one of the steps the company is taking to get customers back on its other services, since the pass offers discounts across its products.