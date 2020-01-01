Latest in Gear

Image credit: Andrei Stanescu via Getty Images

Uber's all-inclusive Pass goes live across the US

The monthly subscription service offers ride, Eats and Grocery discounts.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago
Andrei Stanescu via Getty Images

Uber’s all-inclusive monthly subscription service is now available across the United States. The ride-hailing giant started testing Uber Pass in mid-2019, expanding the scope of the original Ride Pass that only offered discounted rates for Uber rides. After trialing the subscription service in 10 cities over the past year, Uber is now giving residents in over 200 US cities the option to pay $25 per month to enjoy its benefits.

The company says it’s rolling out Uber Pass across the US as part of its response to how the world has changed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Uber’s gross bookings for rides went down by 75 percent from April through June, and the number of customers active on its app has dropped nearly in half compared to the same period last year. Demand for Uber Eats orders and deliveries, however, soared when cities went under lockdown. This may be one of the steps the company is taking to get customers back on its other services, since the pass offers discounts across its products.

For $25 a month, Uber Pass gives subscribers a 10 percent discount on UberX, XL and Comfort rides, as well as a 15 percent discount on Black, SUV and Premier rides. Uber Eats orders for pickup are free if they’re over $15, while orders for delivery are five percent off if they’re over the same amount. Finally, grocery deliveries are free for orders over $40.

Uber has also given its app a refresh to put rides, Eats, bikes/scooters and Grocery in one place to make all its services more accessible. The new experience will introduce shortcuts to frequently ordered restaurants and previous trip destinations, as well. Uber’s redesigned app will make its way to customers worldwide over the next few weeks.

In this article: Uber, Uber Pass, US, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
