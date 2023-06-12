Ubisoft confirms holiday release for ‘Assassin’s Creed: Nexus VR’

Ubisoft has given us the first proper look at Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR for the Meta Quest platform and confirmed a holiday launch window. The news comes via the company’s Ubisoft Forward streaming event as part of the Summer Game Fest. Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR releases for both the Meta Quest Pro, Meta Quest 2 and the recently-announced Meta Quest 3, though OG Quest owners are out of luck.

We knew this was coming, as Meta just held a games showcase event that featured Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR, but there’s now a dedicated trailer. This trailer is light on actual gameplay and heavy on CGI cutscenes, but it definitely confirms that you play in first person as an actual assassin through the magic of VR. Ubisoft says the title lets you experience parkour-style movement, stealth combat and good old-fashioned hand-to-hand fisticuffs in virtual reality.

The game brings back former series protagonists like Ezio, as you’ll be interacting with their memories to access levels. For those weary of the nausea associated with VR, particularly while performing elaborate parkour moves, Ubisoft says the title includes “best-in-class comfort features” to help with vertigo or fear of heights, though we aren’t exactly sure what that means. There’s no price yet, but top-tier Quest titles cap out at around $40. Also, the game looks to be a Quest platform exclusive at launch.

