Massively multiplayer extreme sports game 'Riders Republic' arrives September 2nd

It's 'Sunset Overdrive' and 'SSX Tricky' and 'Splatoon' in one big multiplayer package.
K. Naudus|06.12.21
June 12th, 2021
Sure, you're used to massively multiplayer titles that involve swords and sorcery, or building and shooting, but how about... extreme sports? Ubisoft's upcoming Riders Republic is all about that X-Games lifestyle, putting you in direct competition with up to 63 other players on bikes, skis, snowboards, wingsuits and even rocksleds. The game is colorful, filled with product placement, and set to be released on this fall.

Yes, that date has slipped from its original release window of February 25, but there's plenty on offer to justify the wait. You can participate in six-on-six team battles, earning points for your team and capturing territory by performing tricks on a board. You can build and share your own courses too, to flex your creativity and challenge your friends and rivals. You can even explore the outdoors, which should be nice after a year of being cooped inside. The game wants you to enjoy the space, allowing you to earn achievements for pretty much every kind of activity you can think of in the world.

The Ubisoft Annecy-developed title will hit all the usual suspects — PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, Stadia and PC via the Epic Games Store — on September 2nd. 

