Ubisoft will reveal more Star Wars Outlaws and Assassin's Creed Red details in May

With a few well-received games under its belt in recent months, Ubisoft will be looking to keep up its momentum into 2024 and beyond. The publisher may well be gearing up to host an Ubisoft Forward event in May, as that's when it's promised to reveal more details about several of its upcoming projects.

In the company's latest earnings report, it said it will reveal the bulk of its lineup for the 2024-25 fiscal year, which runs through March 2025, in May. It will unveil more details about Star Wars Outlaws and a Japan-set Assassin's Creed game codenamed "Red," as well as free-to-play mobile titles The Division Resurgence and Rainbow Six Mobile . The latter will arrive roughly two years than first expected.

Ubisoft previously indicated that Outlaws, which is slated to be a truly open-world Star Wars game, is scheduled to arrive later this year . We can also now expect Assassin's Creed Red (or whatever its official name is) to drop before April 2025 as well.