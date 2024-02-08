Ubisoft will reveal more Star Wars Outlaws and Assassin's Creed Red details in May
The publisher also pledged to divulge more about its mobile projects around that time.
With under its belt in recent months, will be looking to keep up its momentum into 2024 and beyond. The publisher may well be gearing up to host an Ubisoft Forward event in May, as that's when it's promised to reveal more details about several of its upcoming projects.
In the company's latest earnings report, it said it will reveal the bulk of its lineup for the 2024-25 fiscal year, which runs through March 2025, in May. It will unveil more details about and a Japan-set Assassin's Creed game as well as free-to-play mobile titles and . The latter will arrive roughly two years than first expected.
Ubisoft previously indicated that Outlaws, which is slated to be a truly open-world Star Wars game, is . We can also now expect Assassin's Creed Red (or whatever its official name is) to drop before April 2025 as well.
Meanwhile, there's likely to be some news on the front soon too. Ubisofot expects "a limited contribution from XDefiant" to its bottom line this quarter, so perhaps that's when the free-to-play tactical shooter will arrive. Plus, after many, many delays, Ubisoft will at long last .