UK will investigate Uber’s plan to buy British rival Autocab

In August 2020, Uber announced that it would buy a British company that had positioned itself as the taxi industry’s answer to ride-hailing. Today, the UK’s competition regulator said that it would examine the proposed deal and its impact upon the commercial landscape. In a statement, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said that it would check if the deal would cause a “substantial lessening of competition.”

Autocab, which has provided taxi equipment since 1991, built the iGo Everywhere platform as a rival to Uber and Lyft. The cloud-based scheduling platform enabled local taxi firms to put their logo on an Autocab-made app, and market their services just like a ride-sharing service. We profiled Autocab in 2017, and the company made it clear that its intention was to build a UK-wide network of local taxi firms.