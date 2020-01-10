The UK finally welcomes e-scooters

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has prompted governments around the world to reassess their ideas of “business as usual.” In the UK, for example, transport secretary Grant Shapps has recently unveiled a £2 billion package to support “active travel” as the country eventually emerges from the crisis. Part of this deal will see e-scooters officially welcomed into the country, with trials originally planned for next year being fast-tracked to next month.

Thanks to draconian vehicle laws e-scooters had previously been banned in the UK, with the exception of extremely restricted trials by US startup Bird. Now, however, with coronavirus changing the way people get from A to B — and with the UK government cautiously eyeing more sustainable transport options in the long term anyway — four local authorities will start e-scooter trials next month. Shapps says the trials will be extended to “every region in the country that wants them” in a bid to get e-scooter rental schemes up and running as fast as possible. Birmingham and Coventry in the West Midlands are among the first cities to get on board.