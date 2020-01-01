UN urges a push toward low-carbon tech to avoid a climate catastrophe

The world is on a collision course towards a catastrophic 3 degree Celsius increase in global temperatures. That’s the primary finding of the United Nations’ 2020 Emissions Gap Report, which its Environment Program published on Wednesday. The report details the drastic steps governments, businesses and individuals will have to undertake if the world will have any chance to meet the less than 2-degree Celsius goal laid out in the 2015 Paris Accord or the increasingly unlikely 1.5 degree Celsius target put forward by the IPCC in 2018.
The report found that global emissions could fall up to 7 percent this year due to reduced activities like air travel during the pandemic. However, the UN estimates that dip will translate to a negligible 0.01 Celsius reduction in global temperatures by 2050, and it expects 2020 will still end up being one of the warmest years in human history. As things currently stand, the UN predicts emissions in 2030 will put the planet on a course toward a 3.2-degree Celsius increase by mid-century. And there are no two ways about it: that much of a rise in global temperatures would be catastrophic to life on Earth. Among other outcomes, there would be mass extinctions, and rising sea levels could displace as many as 275 million people globally, leading to an unprecedented migrant crisis.