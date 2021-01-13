Uno Synth Pro is IK Multimedia's attempt to move beyond budget instruments

It was only two years ago that IK Multimedia decided to branch out from its normal MIDI controllers and mobile audio interfaces to try its hand at building a standalone synthesizer. The Uno Synth was pretty successful — it packed big authentic analog sound into a portable and affordable package. But now the company is looking to stretch its wings again, this time with the Uno Synth Pro, a three-oscillator paraphonic instrument looking to carve out space among more established names in the industry like Korg and Moog.
The upgraded Uno Synth will come in two versions the $650 Pro and the $400 Pro Desktop. The primary difference is that the Desktop version is smaller, made entirely of plastic and has a touch-based keyboard as well pitch and mod touch strips. The regular Pro on the other hand as a full 37-key Fatar keybed with aftertouch and proper pitch and mod wheels. Its chassis is also partially metal, making it much better suited to live performances.