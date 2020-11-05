US authorities seize $1 billion worth of Silk Road Bitcoins

Even after Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht was arrested and sentenced to life in prison, authorities were unable to find a huge chunk of the commissions — in Bitcoin, of course — the dark web marketplace generated. Earlier this week, authorities have traced and seized over 69,000 of those missing Bitcoins in what has become the largest seizure of cryptocurrency in the history of the Department of Justice to date. Seeing as one Bitcoin is currently valued at $15,000, the pile in DOJ’s possession is worth over $1 billion. The department has now filed a civil complaint for the Bitcoins’ forfeiture.
Silk Road was a massive marketplace on the dark web where people could anonymously conduct drug and gun sale transactions, among other illicit activities. Authorities shut down the platform in 2013 and arrested its founder who was known by the pseudonym “Dread Pirate Roberts.” As the Wall Street Journal notes, they only managed to seize 175,000 Bitcoins from Ulbricht back then, which is less than half of the 600,000 Bitcoins they believe the website generated in commissions.