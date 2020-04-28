Latest in Gear

Image credit: 4kodiak via Getty Images

Utah pauses Banjo's AI surveillance after learning of owner's racist past

Authorities are concerned about the potential for bias.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
33m ago
22 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Salt Lake City and parliamentary building in evening hour
4kodiak via Getty Images

Utah is putting its AI surveillance system on ice after learning of its creator’s background. The state has suspended (via Salt Lake Tribune) Banjo’s contract after learning that company head Damien was part of the Dixie Knights of the Ku Klux Klan as a teenager and joined the racist group’s leader in an anti-Semitic drive-by shooting. While Patton has expressed remorse for his past, according to Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes, officials were concerned enough that they felt it was safer to put an advisory committee and independent audit in place to tackle concerns like privacy and “possible bias.”

Banjo’s deal with Utah lets it combine data from city infrastructure (such as public cameras and 911) with internet content to spot “anomalies,” theoretically detecting some crimes as they happen. The firm is supposed to strip all personal data from the system, but the methods and effectiveness aren’t clear. There’s also the matter of AI bias. Facial recognition systems sometimes have gender and race biases that lead to false matches — a particular problem when it could lead to wrongful arrests and confrontations.

Utah isn’t strictly backing away from its use of AI surveillance, but its move follows similar rejections of Clearview AI’s own facial recognition system. Even if governments don’t immediately object to the underlying privacy ramifications of this technology, they have growing concerns about the potential for misuse.

In this article: utah, banjo, surveillance, Mass surveillance, privacy, damien patton, racism, bias, ai, artificial intelligence, facial recognition, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Share
22 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Watch a mile-long asteroid sling past the Earth tonight at 7 PM ET

Watch a mile-long asteroid sling past the Earth tonight at 7 PM ET

View
Google's brand new Pixel Buds are on sale for $125 at US Cellular

Google's brand new Pixel Buds are on sale for $125 at US Cellular

View
How to buy a monitor in 2020

How to buy a monitor in 2020

View
Pentagon officially releases 'UFO' footage

Pentagon officially releases 'UFO' footage

View
SNL's Brad Pitt cold open was shot with RED's prototype 6K camera

SNL's Brad Pitt cold open was shot with RED's prototype 6K camera

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr