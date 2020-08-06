Latest in Gaming

Image credit: ILMxLAB

'Vader Immortal' for PlayStation VR arrives August 25th

Lightsaber battles, no PC required.
Nathan Ingraham
1h ago
Comments
59 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Vadar Immortal PSVR
ILMxLAB

Vader Immortal is a pretty great way to get your VR Star Wars fix. If you’ve wanted to give it a shot but don’t have a PC VR rig handy, it’ll soon be available on a new platform. the PlayStation VR version of Vader Immortal will be out on August 25th. As we learned this spring, the entire episodic game will be available in one purchase: that includes three episodes as well as the Lightsaber Dojo.

The brief trailer that was shown off today during the latest PlayStation State of Play livestream didn’t really offer any new info, but the good news is we already know this is a solid game and showcase for VR that’s well worth playing. The big question, of course, is how this game translates to the less advanced PSVR system. We’ll know whether it succeeds or not before long.

In this article: ps4, playstation VR, PSVR, playstation 4, vadar immortal, sony, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
59 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

View
Disney has no idea what it's doing with 'Mulan'

Disney has no idea what it's doing with 'Mulan'

View
Sony WH-1000XM4 review: The best just got better

Sony WH-1000XM4 review: The best just got better

View
'Apex Legends' will include crafting in season six

'Apex Legends' will include crafting in season six

View
Amazon now offers a smart clock add-on for the Echo Flex

Amazon now offers a smart clock add-on for the Echo Flex

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr