Valorant's Act II update adds a new battle pass and deathmatches

Riot Games

Finally, Valorant is getting a back-to-basics Deathmatch mode. In a press release, the developer said it would be a ten-player “free-for-all” that gives “dedicated gunslingers chance to test their flicks.” That means no fantastical abilities and infinite money so players can pick and switch weapons at any time. The new mode will have faster respawns with “dynamic respawn point selection” that ensures you’re always reasonably close to the action. You shouldn’t revive in an enemy’s line of sight, but just to be sure, Riot is giving everyone eight seconds of invulnerability (it disappears as soon as you move or fire) after they've respawned. The first player to reach 30 kills, or rack up the most kills in six minutes wins.

The free-for-all will be joined by a team deathmatch mode on August 5th. Riot is stressing that this particular option will be launching in “a beta test window,” so don’t be surprised the mode is a little unstable or pulled down the line. “If we find things are stable and performative, we’ll eventually leave the game mode on,” the developer explained in a press release.

All of this will launch alongside Killjoy, a new playable character who can deploy turrets, enemy-tracking robots and Nanoswarm grenades. She’s the twelfth ‘agent’ to join the game, following the introduction of Reyna.