Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Riot Games

Valorant's Act II update adds a new battle pass and deathmatches

There's a new line of 'Glitchpop' weapon skins, too.
Nick Summers, @nisummers
15m ago
Comments
3 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Valorant
Riot Games

Riot Games has revealed what Valorant players can expect in Act II — the free-to-player shooter’s take on seasons — when it drops tomorrow (August 4th). The biggest addition is a new battle pass that gives owners a bunch of new cosmetics to unlock, including weapon skins and keychain-style ‘gun buddies,’ sprays, player titles and ‘player card’ artwork, and Radianite Points, a currency that can be spent on individual weapons to access even flashier skins and visual effects. Just like the previous battle pass, which launched on June 2nd with the game’s general release, it will cost 1,000 Valorant Points, a premium currency that can be bought for $9.99.

In addition, Riot is introducing a new line of skins called Glitchpop. As you might have guessed, it’s a playful take on the cyberpunk genre that features lots of neon and shimmering holographic effects. Glitchpop skins will be available for four weapons — Frenzy (pistol), Odin (machine gun), Bulldog (rifle) and Judge (shotgun) — as well as the game’s melee attack.

Valorant
Riot Games

Finally, Valorant is getting a back-to-basics Deathmatch mode. In a press release, the developer said it would be a ten-player “free-for-all” that gives “dedicated gunslingers chance to test their flicks.” That means no fantastical abilities and infinite money so players can pick and switch weapons at any time. The new mode will have faster respawns with “dynamic respawn point selection” that ensures you’re always reasonably close to the action. You shouldn’t revive in an enemy’s line of sight, but just to be sure, Riot is giving everyone eight seconds of invulnerability (it disappears as soon as you move or fire) after they've respawned. The first player to reach 30 kills, or rack up the most kills in six minutes wins.

The free-for-all will be joined by a team deathmatch mode on August 5th. Riot is stressing that this particular option will be launching in “a beta test window,” so don’t be surprised the mode is a little unstable or pulled down the line. “If we find things are stable and performative, we’ll eventually leave the game mode on,” the developer explained in a press release.

All of this will launch alongside Killjoy, a new playable character who can deploy turrets, enemy-tracking robots and Nanoswarm grenades. She’s the twelfth ‘agent’ to join the game, following the introduction of Reyna.

In this article: Valorant, Riot, Riot Games, battle pass, shooter, FPS, PC gaming, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
3 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Sony explains how PS4 accessories will work on PS5

Sony explains how PS4 accessories will work on PS5

View
Tesla is reportedly close to making a more affordable Model Y

Tesla is reportedly close to making a more affordable Model Y

View
The Morning After: NASA-SpaceX astronauts' historic splashdown

The Morning After: NASA-SpaceX astronauts' historic splashdown

View
Google’s Nest devices will be the ‘cornerstone’ of ADT smart home security

Google’s Nest devices will be the ‘cornerstone’ of ADT smart home security

View
A $13,000 electric car will go on sale in the US by late 2020

A $13,000 electric car will go on sale in the US by late 2020

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr