'Valorant' pro Sinatraa has been suspended amid sexual assault allegations

Esports organization Sentinels has suspended Valorant pro Jay "Sinatraa" Won following accusations of sexual assault. Sentinels said it's investigating the matter. "While the investigation is pending, he is suspended from the team. We will provide a further update once the investigation has concluded," the organization wrote.

Won's ex-girlfriend, Cleo Hernandez, made allegations of emotional and physical abuse against Won on Tuesday. Following her statement , Valorant publisher Riot Games banned Won from playing in tournaments pending its own investigation. Won has yet to respond to the accusations.