'Valorant' pro Sinatraa has been suspended amid sexual assault allegations

Riot and Sentinels are investigating following accusations by the player's ex-girlfriend.
Kris Holt
K. Holt|03.10.21
@krisholt

Sponsored Links

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
March 10th, 2021
In this article: sinatraa, news, valorant, gaming, abuse, esports, overwatch league, sexual assault, allegations
Robert Paul for Blizzard Entertainment

Esports organization Sentinels has suspended Valorant pro Jay "Sinatraa" Won following accusations of sexual assault. Sentinels said it's investigating the matter. "While the investigation is pending, he is suspended from the team. We will provide a further update once the investigation has concluded," the organization wrote.

Won's ex-girlfriend, Cleo Hernandez, made allegations of emotional and physical abuse against Won on Tuesday. Following her statement, Valorant publisher Riot Games banned Won from playing in tournaments pending its own investigation. Won has yet to respond to the accusations.

Last April, Won switched esports to join the burgeoning Valorant scene after a successful Overwatch career. He won the 2019 Overwatch League championship with the San Francisco Shock and was named the league MVP for that season.

Popular on Engadget