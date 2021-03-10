'Valorant' pro Sinatraa has been suspended amid sexual assault allegations

Esports organization Sentinels has suspended Valorant pro Jay "Sinatraa" Won following accusations of sexual assault. Sentinels it's investigating the matter. "While the investigation is pending, he is suspended from the team. We will provide a further update once the investigation has concluded," the organization wrote.
We are aware of the current situation regarding Jay “Sinatraa” Won and have launched an investigation internally. While the investigation is pending, he is suspended from the team.— Sentinels (@Sentinels) March 10, 2021
We will provide a further update once the investigation has concluded.
Won's ex-girlfriend, Cleo Hernandez, made of emotional and physical abuse against Won on Tuesday. Following her , Valorant publisher Riot Games Won from playing in tournaments pending its own investigation. Won has yet to respond to the accusations.
Last April, to join the burgeoning Valorant scene after a successful Overwatch career. He won the 2019 Overwatch League championship with the San Francisco Shock and was named the league MVP for that season.