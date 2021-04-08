Valve Anti-Cheat’s permanent bans no longer apply to Valve events

Valve is making a single but significant exception to how it will enforce cheating bans moving forward. Ahead of Counter-Strike’s upcoming Regional Major Rankings (RMR) season, the company said in a blog post spotted by Ars Technica it would allow some esports professionals to participate in Valve-sanctioned events provided their ban is either older than five years or predates when they first participated in a first-party tournament.

The studio says it’s changing this aspect of how the Valve Anti-Cheat (VAC) system works because it hasn’t revisited its event policy since CS:GO came out back in 2012. “These guidelines had not seen an update since the game was new and all CS:GO VAC bans were relatively recent,” the company writes in the post. “But VAC bans can now be more than eight years old. So we’ve decided to update them.”