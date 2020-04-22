Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Valve

Valve: no reason for alarm over 'CS:GO' source code leak

The code floating around has already been shared with partners.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
6m ago
Comments
12 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

CS: GO
Valve

Earlier today, source code for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Team Fortress 2 started to circulate, alarming gamers and modders who worried that they could expose security flaws. At least one project shut down as a precaution. However, code for the game has been previously available, this leak just spread it much wider.

According to Valve, in a statement posted from the CS: GO Twitter account, they “believe it to be a reposting of a limited CS:GO engine code depot released to partners in late 2017, and originally leaked in 2018” and found no reason for alarm among players. SteamDB operator Pavel Djundik suggested similar, saying it would probably provide “very little” help to cheat developers.

The only advice from Valve is for players to stick to official servers, and a promise of further updates if any other information comes to light.

In this article: Valve, source code, counter-strike: Global offensive, Team Fortress 2, TF2, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
12 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Hitting the Books: How 'universal' stem cells might fix our brains

Hitting the Books: How 'universal' stem cells might fix our brains

View
Apple iPhone SE review (2020): Great phone, even better price

Apple iPhone SE review (2020): Great phone, even better price

View
Skype takes on Zoom with custom backgrounds for video calls

Skype takes on Zoom with custom backgrounds for video calls

View
The barista-approved gear you need to recreate the coffee shop at home

The barista-approved gear you need to recreate the coffee shop at home

View
Microsoft's Flight Simulator won't require a super-powerful PC rig

Microsoft's Flight Simulator won't require a super-powerful PC rig

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr