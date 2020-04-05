Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: Cindy Ord via Getty Images

Verizon finally allows uploads on its 5G network

The company says to expect only a 30 percent increase in upload speed, though.
Marc DeAngelis
1h ago
Comments
31 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 05: A view of a Verizon store advertising 5G amid the coronavirus pandemic on April 05, 2020 in New York City. COVID-19 has spread to most countries around the world, claiming almost 70,000 lives with infections nearing 1.3 million people. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)
Cindy Ord via Getty Images

A 5G connection is still a bit of a luxury. Only a handful of Android phones support the cellular standard, and Apple still has yet to integrate a 5G modem into an iPhone. Those who do have a capable smartphone, use Verizon and live in one of 34 particular cities might enjoy smoother service, though. The provider enabled ultra wideband 5G uploads today in cities like Los Angeles, Miami and New York City. (Uploads will be coming to San Diego on March 28th.) Those faster uplink speeds mean users will be able to send data faster to cell towers and servers. In other words, the quality of their video calls and the speed of their TikTok uploads should be much improved.

Verizon previously routed uploads through 4G technology. The company says the switch will increase upload bandwidth by 30 percent, though PCMag’s testing shows much better performance than Verizon’s own claims. This could be a big benefit, especially for those who use 5G as their home internet connection.

Hopefully 5G’s faster mobile data continues to be rolled out by various cellular providers and more phones are released that can take advantage of the technology.

Verizon owns Engadget's parent company, Verizon Media. Rest assured, Verizon has no control over our coverage. Engadget remains editorially independent.

In this article: verizon, 5g, verizon 5g, smartphones, video conferencing, video calls, verizon wireless, news, tomorrow
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
31 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Apple rolls out iOS 13.5 with COVID-19 features

Apple rolls out iOS 13.5 with COVID-19 features

View
Why Infinity Ward doesn't call 'CoD: Warzone' a battle royale

Why Infinity Ward doesn't call 'CoD: Warzone' a battle royale

View
Samsung’s card-sized T7 SSD goes on sale starting at $110

Samsung’s card-sized T7 SSD goes on sale starting at $110

View
Is going to space truly essential during a pandemic?

Is going to space truly essential during a pandemic?

View
Apple and Google's COVID-19 contact tracing tech is ready

Apple and Google's COVID-19 contact tracing tech is ready

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr