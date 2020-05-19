Latest in Gear

Image credit: Cherlynn Low / Engadget

Verizon adds the standard Galaxy S20 with 5G to its lineup

The S20 5G UW is available for preorder beginning May 21st.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago
Samsung Galaxy S20 series
Cherlynn Low / Engadget

Months after Verizon began selling the Samsung Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra, it’s adding the ‘entry’ S20 to its lineup. The phone now supports millimeter wave 5G, which Verizon (Engadget’s parent company) currently uses for its Ultra Wideband (UW) service. The Galaxy S20 5G UW will also be compatible with Verizon’s low-band 5G network, which should go live later this year.

Originally, the Galaxy S20, the smallest of the lineup, didn’t include support for mmWave networks. Verizon said it would add a variant with UW support this spring, and now, it’s delivering on that promise.

Verizon’s Ultra Wideband service is available in 34 cities with more promised soon, so users who opt for the S20 will have access to faster speeds in those cities. They’ll also get the other benefits of the device, including a fantastic screen, impressive cameras and long battery life.

The Galaxy S20 5G UW will be available for preorder through Verizon beginning on May 21st. As it does on other networks, the device will cost $1,000, and Verizon is offering payment plans at $41.66 per month for 24 months. It will come with 128 GB of memory, and it will be available in cloud pink, cosmic gray and Verizon-exclusive cloud white. As a promotion, anyone who buys a S20 series smartphone and adds a new Unlimited line will get up to $1,000 towards another S20.

Verizon owns Engadget's parent company, Verizon Media. Rest assured, Verizon has no control over our coverage. Engadget remains editorially independent.

