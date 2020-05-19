Verizon adds the standard Galaxy S20 with 5G to its lineup

Months after Verizon began selling the Samsung Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra, it’s adding the ‘entry’ S20 to its lineup. The phone now supports millimeter wave 5G, which Verizon (Engadget’s parent company) currently uses for its Ultra Wideband (UW) service. The Galaxy S20 5G UW will also be compatible with Verizon’s low-band 5G network, which should go live later this year.
Originally, the Galaxy S20, the smallest of the lineup, didn’t include support for mmWave networks. Verizon said it would add a variant with UW support this spring, and now, it’s delivering on that promise.