Verizon adds the standard Galaxy S20 with 5G to its lineup

Verizon’s Ultra Wideband service is available in 34 cities with more promised soon, so users who opt for the S20 will have access to faster speeds in those cities. They’ll also get the other benefits of the device, including a fantastic screen, impressive cameras and long battery life.

The Galaxy S20 5G UW will be available for preorder through Verizon beginning on May 21st. As it does on other networks, the device will cost $1,000, and Verizon is offering payment plans at $41.66 per month for 24 months. It will come with 128 GB of memory, and it will be available in cloud pink, cosmic gray and Verizon-exclusive cloud white. As a promotion, anyone who buys a S20 series smartphone and adds a new Unlimited line will get up to $1,000 towards another S20.