Verizon adds free Disney+, Hulu streaming to some Fios packages

Verizon (Engadget's parent company) has launched a new deal to try to entice people to its Fios service. Building on the Disney+ promotion the telecom announced last year, new customers can get up to 12 months of Hulu free when they subscribe to Verizon’s more expensive home internet tiers.

Currently, the company's $60 per month 400Mbps plan comes with six months of Hulu for free, in addition to the one-year of Disney+ that was already included with the service before today. Meanwhile, the $80 per month Gigabit plan comes with a full year of both Disney+ and Hulu. Additionally, new Gigabit subscribers can get a free router rental and a complimentary Stream TV. The Android TV set-top box normally costs $70 separately. Both tiers also allow you to save on an unlimited cellular data plan from the carrier if you bundle.