Image credit: Smith Collection/Gado via Getty Images

Verizon adds free Disney+, Hulu streaming to some Fios packages

The promo is available until September 23rd.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
36m ago
Logo for the Verizon Fios fiber optic internet service on the side of a truck on Madison Avenue on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, New York City, New York, September 15, 2017. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)
Verizon (Engadget's parent company) has launched a new deal to try to entice people to its Fios service. Building on the Disney+ promotion the telecom announced last year, new customers can get up to 12 months of Hulu free when they subscribe to Verizon’s more expensive home internet tiers. 

Currently, the company's $60 per month 400Mbps plan comes with six months of Hulu for free, in addition to the one-year of Disney+ that was already included with the service before today. Meanwhile, the $80 per month Gigabit plan comes with a full year of both Disney+ and Hulu. Additionally, new Gigabit subscribers can get a free router rental and a complimentary Stream TV. The Android TV set-top box normally costs $70 separately. Both tiers also allow you to save on an unlimited cellular data plan from the carrier if you bundle. 

Fios tiers
There are a couple of conditions to keep in mind. The first of which is that the included Hulu subscription gives you access to the platform's ad-supported tier, not its more expensive ad-free plan. Moreover, the base 200Mbps plan, which costs $40 per month, isn't included in the deal. However, it still comes with a free year of Disney+. 

One other thing to note is that you'll need to cancel the included Disney+ and Hulu subscriptions if you don't want to pay for them beyond the time that you have access to them for free. Otherwise, they'll automatically renew, costing you $13 per month together. The promotion ends on September 23rd, after which it's possible to redeem the trials until December 23rd. Lastly, the deal is also available to returning customers. 

Verizon owns Engadget's parent company, Verizon Media. Rest assured, Verizon has no control over our coverage. Engadget remains editorially independent.

