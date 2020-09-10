Twitch makes it easier for esports organizations to hold their own tournaments

Twitch is making it easier for small esports organizers to hold competitions and broadcast them on the website. The platform has launched the beta version of a new end-to-end toolsuite called Versus by Twitch, which gives esports leagues and creators a quick way to create competitions, to manage and accept registrations and to stream them for viewers. Twitch wrote in its announcement:
“We understand not all competition organizers have the tools or resources needed to host esports tournaments and it’s important to us to ensure we’re empowering organizers and players of all sizes and skill levels.”