Image credit: Twitch

Twitch makes it easier for esports organizations to hold their own tournaments

It's currently in closed beta, but Twitch intends to make it widely available in the future.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
38m ago
Twitch
Twitch

Twitch is making it easier for small esports organizers to hold competitions and broadcast them on the website. The platform has launched the beta version of a new end-to-end toolsuite called Versus by Twitch, which gives esports leagues and creators a quick way to create competitions, to manage and accept registrations and to stream them for viewers. Twitch wrote in its announcement:

“We understand not all competition organizers have the tools or resources needed to host esports tournaments and it’s important to us to ensure we’re empowering organizers and players of all sizes and skill levels.”

The toolsuite will allow organizers to customize their tournaments with their own banners, images and rules. They can use it to set up participant registration, arrange matches with bracketing and then let participants know they’re competing with player notifications. At the moment, Versus is in closed beta and only available to a select group of competition organizers made up of collegiate esports leagues, game developers, as well as Twitch Rivals and Twitch Creators.

Twitch
Twitch

Twitch says it will spend the next months ensuring Versus can actually handle both casual and complex competitions before it rolls out the toolsuite. But, it intends to give access to as many people as quickly as it can. The Amazon subsidiary has been ramping up its esports efforts recently, even introducing an esports directory to help viewers find live tournaments. Twitch also vows to continue investing heavily in Twitch Rivals, which features tournaments for the website’s users.

In this article: Twitch, Twitch Versus, esports, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
