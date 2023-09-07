Victrola's new Hi-Res wireless turntables won't require a Sonos setup

Victrola has introduced two new premium turntables: the Hi-Res Carbon and Hi-Res Onyx. Both products have built-in Qualcomm audio hardware that will allow for wireless vinyl record play to any Bluetooth or aptX-enabled speakers or headphones. This hardware upgrade is a major shift away from Victrola’s previous lineup which was only compatible with Sonos speakers.

The turntables support Bluetooth 5.4 and Bluetooth LE and feature Qualcomm’s aptX Adaptive audio technologies. The Hi-Res models will still feature RCA outputs for self-powered wired speakers for the more traditional crowd.

Victrola’s Hi-Res Carbon and Hi-Res Onyx models are priced at $599 and $399, respectively, and are available today. Each runs $200 cheaper than their respective Sonos-compatible counterpart.

