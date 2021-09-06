Vimeo is ready to host Dolby Vision videos shot on iPhone 12 Pro

When Apple announced the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max last fall, the company talked up the HDR capabilities of its new phones. In addition to playing Dolby Vision content, the devices can capture it as well. But despite the fact the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max have been on the market for almost a year, we're only now seeing platforms take advantage of those capabilities.

Starting today, all Vimeo users, including those with free accounts, can upload Dolby Vision content to the platform. While you can watch the content on any device, support for playback in Dolby Vision is currently limited to Apple products.

On iOS, an iPhone 8 or newer or second-generation iPad Pro will do. On desktop, meanwhile, support goes as far back as some Macs released in 2018. Provided it's connected to a compatible Dolby Vision TV, you can also watch the content on an Apple TV 4K. When browsing the Vimeo website, you'll see a badge that denotes whether someone shot the video in Dolby Vision. As long as you have a compatible device, the video will automatically default to the format.