Virgin Galactic reveals its Mach 3 aircraft design

In addition to space tourism, Virgin Galactic has big plans for high-speed air travel. Those plans require a new kind of aircraft, and today, the company unveiled the initial design concepts for its March 3 high-speed plane. Virgin Galactic also announced its intent to work with Rolls-Royce.
The first stage design scope is for a Mach 3 certified delta-wing aircraft that will carry nine to 19 people and fly at an altitude of 60,000 feet. It will offer custom cabin layouts, like business or first class seating arrangements, and Virgin Galactic hopes to use sustainable aviation fuel.