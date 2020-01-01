Latest in Gear

Image credit: Vizio

Vizio's rotating Dolby Atmos soundbar is $400 off ahead of Cyber Monday

The Elevate may be a good deal for your new home theater.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
2h ago
Vizio Elevate soundbar with Dolby Atmos
Vizio
If you’re looking for a soundbar to go with your Black Friday TV, Best Buy might have a solid option. The retailer is selling Vizio’s Dolby Atmos-capable Elevate soundbar for just $600 ahead of Cyber Monday — a hefty $400 below the official $1,000 price. While it’s still not modestly priced, that could make it a strong value if you want a full-featured audio system.

Buy Vizio Elevate at Best Buy - $600

The 5.1.4-channel system revolves around its namesake vertical audio feature. Unlike some Dolby Atmos soundbars that have speakers permanently pointing upward, the Elevate rotates some speakers whenever Atmos is involved. You won’t lose potential output when you’re listening to conventional surround sound. The wireless eight-inch subwoofer and companion satellites help, too. The Elevate is also a fully connected soundbar with Chromecast, Bluetooth and voice assistant support.

There are some caveats. Reviews suggest Vizio’s bar is bass-heavy — great for explosions and dance music, but not for nuanced movie dialogue. It’s also meant to pair with Vizio’s latest 55- and 65-inch OLED TVs, so your experience might vary with other TVs. If those aren’t hurdles, though, you’re getting a lot of impact for the money.

