Vizio's rotating Dolby Atmos soundbar is $400 off ahead of Cyber Monday

The 5.1.4-channel system revolves around its namesake vertical audio feature. Unlike some Dolby Atmos soundbars that have speakers permanently pointing upward, the Elevate rotates some speakers whenever Atmos is involved. You won’t lose potential output when you’re listening to conventional surround sound. The wireless eight-inch subwoofer and companion satellites help, too. The Elevate is also a fully connected soundbar with Chromecast, Bluetooth and voice assistant support.

There are some caveats. Reviews suggest Vizio’s bar is bass-heavy — great for explosions and dance music, but not for nuanced movie dialogue. It’s also meant to pair with Vizio’s latest 55- and 65-inch OLED TVs, so your experience might vary with other TVs. If those aren’t hurdles, though, you’re getting a lot of impact for the money.

