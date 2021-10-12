Fandango's Vudu streaming service is now available on Oculus Quest VR headsets

Vudu is now available on Oculus Quest and Quest 2 headsets. Fandango’s free streaming service includes both paid and ad-supported content. With today’s launch, you can rent and buy more than 200,000 titles through the storefront, including recent releases like Black Widow and Jungle Cruise. Additionally, there are “hundreds” of 3D movies you can watch on an Oculus Quest 2 headset. Notable inclusions on that front include Venom, Guardians of the Galaxy and Mad Max: Fury Road, among others.

Following a voluntary recall , Facebook restarted Oculus Quest 2 sales on August 24th. The $299 base model now features 128GB of internal storage, up from the 64GB it came with at launch. At the time, Facebook said the update was about allowing players to store more of their favorite games and apps on a single device. Clearly, it also had movies in mind.