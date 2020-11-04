The best tech deals we found in Walmart's latest Black Friday sale

Buy AirPods at Walmart - $99

Instant Pot Viva 6-quart — $49

Instant Pot

This Instant Pot deal is even better than the one we saw on Amazon Prime Day if you’re looking for a mid-sized multi-cooker. The 6-quart Viva is down to $50 at Walmart, which is 50 percent off its normal price. This model can cook enough food for a larger family and it has nine functions including sous vide, sauté, slow cooker, cake maker, yogurt maker and more.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 6-quart — $79

Best Buy / Instant Pot

If you want to experiment with air frying, you can do so with an Instant Pot — provided you have the right lid. This 6-quart Duo Crisp multi-cooker includes the company’s air-fry lid and a multi-level cooking basket. In total, you’re getting 11 functions with this Instant Pot including sous vide, roast, bake, sauté, air fry and more.

MSI GF65 gaming laptop — $799

MSI

MSI’s laptops are often powerful but quite expensive, but this is a great deal on the GF65 Thin gaming notebook. This model comes with a 10th-gen Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and NVIDIA’s GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU. It also has a 15.6-inch 120Hx display and MSI’s Cooler Boost 5 thermal management system.

iRobot Roomba 670 — $177

iRobot

The midrange Roomba 670 is down to $177 at Walmart, which is $67 off its normal price. It’s a solid robot vacuum for anyone who has never had one of these gadgets but could use a machine that cleans the home with little effort on their part. You can use the companion app to start and schedule cleanings and you can even use voice assistants like Amazon’s Alexa to control the robot. Also, when it’s done cleaning, it’ll automatically return back to its dock to recharge.

Anker Eufy RoboVac 25C — $99

Anker

If you want to snag a robot vacuum but only have $100 to spend, Anker’s Eufy RoboVac 25C is a good option now that it’s on sale for $100. It’s a Wi-Fi connected robot that can run for 100 minutes before returning to its home base and recharging. It’ll work nicely on carpets and hard floors, and you can control it via its companion app or with voice assistants like Amazon’s Alexa and the Google Assistant.

