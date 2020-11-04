The best tech deals we found in Walmart's latest Black Friday sale

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. If you buy something through one of the links on this page, we may earn an affiliate commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of the time of publication but are subject to change.
2020 is a different year to say the least and one thing that’s proven to be quite different than usual is the holiday shopping season. Amazon unofficially kicked things off on Prime Day last month, and now we’re starting to see a number of early Black Friday deals pop up at other retailers. Walmart will actually have a couple of rounds of deals going live on its website and in its stores this month, and the first rolled out online tonight at 7pm ET. We sifted through the list and found the best tech deals you can get right now.
Apple AirPods — $99
This is a new all-time-low price for Apple’s standard AirPods with wired charging case. The previous low came last month during Amazon Prime Day when these earbuds dropped to $115. We gave the AirPods a score of 84 for their improved wireless connectivity and good battery life.
This Instant Pot deal is even better than the one we saw on Amazon Prime Day if you’re looking for a mid-sized multi-cooker. The 6-quart Viva is down to $50 at Walmart, which is 50 percent off its normal price. This model can cook enough food for a larger family and it has nine functions including sous vide, sauté, slow cooker, cake maker, yogurt maker and more.
If you want to experiment with air frying, you can do so with an Instant Pot — provided you have the right lid. This 6-quart Duo Crisp multi-cooker includes the company’s air-fry lid and a multi-level cooking basket. In total, you’re getting 11 functions with this Instant Pot including sous vide, roast, bake, sauté, air fry and more.
MSI’s laptops are often powerful but quite expensive, but this is a great deal on the GF65 Thin gaming notebook. This model comes with a 10th-gen Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and NVIDIA’s GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU. It also has a 15.6-inch 120Hx display and MSI’s Cooler Boost 5 thermal management system.
The midrange Roomba 670 is down to $177 at Walmart, which is $67 off its normal price. It’s a solid robot vacuum for anyone who has never had one of these gadgets but could use a machine that cleans the home with little effort on their part. You can use the companion app to start and schedule cleanings and you can even use voice assistants like Amazon’s Alexa to control the robot. Also, when it’s done cleaning, it’ll automatically return back to its dock to recharge.
If you want to snag a robot vacuum but only have $100 to spend, Anker’s Eufy RoboVac 25C is a good option now that it’s on sale for $100. It’s a Wi-Fi connected robot that can run for 100 minutes before returning to its home base and recharging. It’ll work nicely on carpets and hard floors, and you can control it via its companion app or with voice assistants like Amazon’s Alexa and the Google Assistant.