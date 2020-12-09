Walmart partners with Zipline for glider drone delivery tests

Walmart has had drone delivery ambitions for years now, and today they’ve announced a partnership with Zipline for on-demand delivery of “health and wellness” products. Zipline drones aren’t the quadcopters that most think of for these types of delivery services. Instead, they’re gliders that have longer range and won’t just drop out of the sky if something fails.
Trial deliveries using Zipline’s drones will take place near Walmart headquarters in northwest Arkansas with a plan to start early next year. Walmart says that the Zipline drones will be able to operate within a 50-mile radius, and they produce no carbon emissions. Based on a video in Walmart’s press release, it looks like the drone simply releases your package with a little parachute to land it at your home.