Drone deliveries are making their case in a crisis

Medical work is only one side of the industry, however. Alphabet subsidiary Wing wants to see drone deliveries used for everything, including fresh bread and hot coffee. The company started with a small service in the outskirts of Canberra, Australia. It then expanded to Helsinki, Finland and Christiansburg — a small town in the US state of Virginia — before launching a second site ‘down under’ in Logan, just south of Brisbane.

Last month, the company announced “a dramatic increase” in the number of customers using its service. “We’ve seen a 350 percent increase in signups globally,” Keith Heyde, the manager for Wing’s operations in Virginia told Engadget. The company made more than 1,000 deliveries in a two-week period, a Wing spokesperson added, helped by a “significant” rise in Virginia orders. Mockingbird Cafe, a bakery based in Christiansburg, joined Wing earlier this year and sold 50 percent more pastries than it would in-store on a normal weekend. Brugh Coffee, another new business on the Wing platform, sold twice as much cold brew as it typically did in-store.

“If I do nothing and I try and fight what’s going on right now, my business will be taken out,” Luke Brugh, co-founder of Brugh Coffee told Engadget. “I think I just understand that’s a part of life. If I want my business to stay around, I have to figure out how to adapt and stay connected with my customers.”

Still, it’s a tough time for Brugh Coffee. The company is an independent roaster and has lost wholesale clients because of the pandemic. Luke still works at the store (the cafe portion is called the Brew Lab), preparing the stock that Wing employees pick up each morning. He also accepts remote orders, submitted through an app called Cloosiv, and leaves them for customers on a table outside. “We’ve been impacted,” he explained. I’ve had to lay off a couple of people, a couple of our part time people.”

The partnership with Wing, then, is a small but indispensable revenue stream. “Everybody in the hospitality industry is struggling right now, and so this just gives us another way to reach our customers,” Brugh added.

Luke Brugh, co-founder of Brugh Coffee. Wing

The uptick in Wing deliveries isn’t surprising. Many people are stuck at home and battling boredom at the moment. A fresh coffee or bagel can be a rare highlight in an otherwise uneventful week. “If that was something that was in somebody’s routine every day, [Wing] is kind of an opportunity to get it,” Brugh explained. Unsurprisingly, the products that people are buying have changed, too. Demand for toilet paper, snacks and first-aid items, including band aids and eye drops, have surged in Virginia. Anything that can keep a child entertained, such as chalk, has also increased in popularity since the start of the pandemic.

“This is a trying time for kids, as well,” Heyde said. “So being able to order your kid a toy and have a little bit of enjoyment that way is a nice thing we can provide for the community.”

For the average person, there's little downside to a drone delivery service like Wing or the recently launched Matternet, UPS and CVS partnership. That's because — at least for now — there's no extra charge for choosing a UAV over a traditional truck or in-store pick up. "For now, the service is paid for by CVS, and there is not a premium delivery fee paid by the recipient," a Matternet spokesperson told Engadget.

"Wing currently does not charge customers or merchants a delivery fee at any of our locations around the world," a Wing spokesperson added. Is that financially viable long-term? Probably not, however the industry is still nascent and, for now, establishing consumer trust and adoption is arguably more important than short-term revenue.

Drone deliveries feel like they were made for the pandemic. But most operators, including Wing, have had to make a few adjustments since the arrival of COVID-19. The Alphabet subsidiary has a work from home policy for anyone that doesn’t need to go outside. Merchant-supplied goods are wiped down and disinfected to eliminate any remnants of the virus. Wing’s warehouse employees, meanwhile, are told to wear protective gloves and face masks, stay six feet away from each other and participate in regular health and temperature checks.

“Say a customer orders a loaf of bread,” Terrance Bouldin-Johnson, Head of Australian Operations at Wing explained, “My team gets that order and it pops up on the screen. They grab the bread, put it into our package and seal it up. They request the drone and walk outside. The drone hovers above and they hook [the package] on. It then flies to the customer, lowers the package and returns. In that entire process they don’t interact with any other human.”

Matternet-developed UPS drones are now flying from a CVS in Florida. UPS

Matternet’s hospital payloads are given a similar wipe down. “Nothing dramatic,” Raptopoulos explained. “Just adding a bit of precaution to make sure we don’t, in that handover, receive or transmit the virus.”

Zipline, meanwhile, is following the World Health Organization (WHO)’s guidelines and encouraging everyone to wear masks both at work and home. It also has two distinct teams with completely separate shifts. That way, if someone were to catch the virus, there’s another shielded unit that can keep working.

Drone deliveries are clearly helpful in a crisis. But they are, for now, a technological rarity that relatively few people around the world can access. That’s because the regulation and public acceptance varies wildly between different countries.

Wing and UPS Flight Forward, for instance, have been granted air carrier certificates by the FAA. Known as Part 135, this crucial clearance allows both companies to fly drones beyond a pilot’s visual line of sight in the US. Without that certificate, companies have to obtain an FAA waiver, which usually mandates a secondary observer or backup aircraft. Some drone operators have been granted this exception by participating in the government’s Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Integration Pilot Program (IPP), a research program that seeks to “safely explore the further integration of drone operations.” (Wing and UPS Flight Forward have both been involved in the IPP scheme.)

But there are complications. As Supply Chain Drive notes, airline operators typically use planes that have received their own certification. Matternet drones haven’t received this clearance yet — though the company is going through the process now — which limits where UPS Flight Forward can operate. “If you have a type certified aircraft, and we expect to have it here [with the M2 system], and then UPS has their Part 135 certificate, that allows you to operate on a much larger scale and at a much faster pace of authorization from the FAA,” Raptopoulos said.

Back in December, the FAA proposed a remote ID system to monitor and safely integrate drones into national airspace. DJI called the system “deeply flawed” and overly “complex, expensive and intrusive.” Nevertheless, the FAA has pushed forward and selected eight companies, including Wing, to help it refine the exact technology requirements. Commercial drone companies will need to keep up, therefore, with the evolving rules and regulations to merely maintain their operations in the US. And that’s just one country. Every region has unique policies and societal expectations to grapple with. It’s no surprise, then, that drone deliveries have taken so long to truly take off worldwide.

The coronavirus pandemic could grease the wheels of change. Policymakers are generally moving faster and green-lighting projects that could help the fight against COVID-19. In addition, more people are now using drone delivery services — both in a medical and consumer capacity — which will increase awareness and, perhaps, acceptance.

“The reason we’ve been pursuing drone delivery for several years now is because we feel that there’s massive upside for the public in the end,” Raptopoulos said. “There’s massive value for society. And crises like now just make this crystal clear.”

Bouldin-Johnson added: “If we have five more deliveries than we would’ve normally had, and all of those people have great experiences, then that means we have five more people that like us than we would have had if COVID-19 wasn’t happening, right?”