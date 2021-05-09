Login
Sign up

WarnerMedia and Discovery’s post-merger name is… Warner Bros. Discovery

The two say they "love the new company's name."
Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic|06.01.21
@igorbonifacic

Sponsored Links

Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic
@igorbonifacic
June 1st, 2021
In this article: WarnerMedia, news, entertainment, merger, AT&T, Discovery, streaming
A Warner Media logo is displayed in Manhattan, New York on May 17, 2021. - AT&T said May 17, 2021 it was spinning off its WarnerMedia unit and combining it with Discovery, creating an independent firm that could take on industry leaders such as Netflix in the fast-growing streaming sector. The deal, which signals the telecom giant's retreat from ambitions to be a player in the entertainment world, carves out the AT&T division which includes HBO, Warner Bros studios and CNN. (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP) (Photo by ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images)
ED JONES via Getty Images

Last month, AT&T announced it was spinning off WarnerMedia in a $43 billion merger with Discovery. While those involved don't expect the deal to close until partway through next year, the proposed entity already has a name. Should Discovery shareholders and federal regulators approve the merger, the resulting union between WarnerMedia and Discovery will be known as Warner Bros. Discovery. Original, we know.

"We love the new company's name because it represents the combination of Warner Bros.' fabled hundred year legacy of creative, authentic storytelling and taking bold risks to bring the most amazing stories to life, with Discovery's global brand that has always stood brightly for integrity, innovation and inspiration," David Zaslav, the CEO of Discovery said in a statement.

AT&T shared it was spinning off WarnerMedia a week-and-a-half before Amazon announced it had agreed to acquire Hollywood studio MGM for $8.45 billion. The two deals represent the latest wave in media consolidation. Spurred by an intensely competitive streaming market and Disney's own $71 billion agreement in 2018 to gobble up 21st Century Fox, companies have spent big to secure content for their platforms. 

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget