AT&T's WarnerMedia is streaming 'free' TV to millions of connected cars

You don’t need to buy a Tesla to stream shows through your car’s internet access, although it will come with catches. AT&T has unveiled a previously rumored WarnerMedia Ride service that streams shows from Cartoon Network, CNN, TBS and other channels for “free” if you have a vehicle using AT&T’s Unlimited Connected Car data plan. Your kids can catch up on Looney Tunes with their tablet while you concentrate on a road trip.

The public release focuses on GM cars from Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC, but AT&T told Engadget that WarnerMedia Ride should be available across all 27 brands that offer the carrier’s in-car WiFi hotspots, including Chrysler, Ford, and foreign brands like Honda, Mercedes-Benz and Toyota.