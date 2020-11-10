Latest in Gear

Image credit: Dana Wollman/Engadget

Watch Apple's 'One More Thing' event here at 1PM ET

Expect a lot of Mac news.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Apple MacBook Air (2020)
Dana Wollman/Engadget

Apple’s last event of 2020 is almost here, and as usual you can tune in. The tech giant is streaming its “One More Thing” presentation starting at 1PM Eastern on its website as well as YouTube (available below). The company has only dropped vague hints as to what to expect, but it’s safe to say that the first Apple Silicon-based Macs and the release of macOS Big Sur are on the agenda.

Other possibilities? Rumors have persisted that Apple might introduce its Tile-like AirTags item trackers, and there’s a chance (if not a large one) that you’ll see Apple-branded over-ear headphones. It also won’t be surprising if Apple finally sets a launch date for its Fitness+ subscription service. Apple might have cleared most of its slate with earlier Apple Watch, iPad, iPhone and HomePod introductions, but there’s still the potential for surprises.

In this article: Apple, video, macbook2020, Mac, macOS, macOS big sur, MacBook, MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Livestream, apple silicon, AirPods Studio, AirTags, Arm, gear
