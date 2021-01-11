Latest in Gear

Image credit: Mercedes-Benz

Watch Mercedes-Benz's CES keynote in under 7 minutes

Get all the details on the automaker's new 56-inch Hyperscreen.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago
Last week, we got our first look at the 56-inch Hyperscreen Mercedes made for its upcoming EQS EV. The teaser the automaker shared gave some details about how the display will work but also left us with many more questions. For example, it wasn’t clear whether the MBUX Hyperscreen was made up of one larger display or multiple smaller ones. Thankfully, Mercedes answered those questions and more during its CES 2021 keynote. And better yet, you don’t need to watch the entire presentation to find out all the important details. We’ve edited the presentation down to a clip that’s just over six minutes. 

Follow all of the latest news from CES 2021 right here!

