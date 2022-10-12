Watch Microsoft's Surface event with us at 10AM ET

Expect to see a whole bunch of new hardware, possibly including the Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5.
Kris Holt
K. Holt|10.12.22
@krisholt

Sponsored Links

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
October 12, 2022 9:00 AM
In this article: news, gear, surface event, microsoft surface, surface, microsoft
Microsoft's Surface Pro 8 and Signature Pro Keyboard accessory.
Dana Wollman/Engadget

It's Microsoft's turn to host a big fall hardware event and we'll be following it every step of the way. You can keep up with the news as it happens by joining Engadget deputy editors Nathan Ingraham and Cherlynn Low on our livestream, which you can watch below. The event starts at 10AM ET.

On top of that, Senior Editor Devindra Hardawar and Senior Writer Sam Rutherford will offer real-time insight and analysis on our liveblog. Of course, we'll have full, in-depth coverage of the event on Engadget as well.

Unless something completely unexpected happens, Microsoft will have a bunch of Surface devices to show off. We're expecting the company to reveal the Surface Pro 9. Rumors suggest you'll be able to choose between a 12th-gen Intel Core CPU or a custom version of the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 to power it. We're anticipating the Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Studio 3 as well. Perhaps we'll get a peek at the previously teased Project Volterra mini PC and some accessories as well. In any case, you'll get your first look at what's on offer right here:

Turn on browser notifications to receive breaking news alerts from Engadget
You can disable notifications at any time in your settings menu.
Not now

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
View All Comments
Watch Microsoft's Surface event with us at 10AM ET