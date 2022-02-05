Watch Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event here at 10AM ET

Expect the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy Tab S8.
February 9th, 2022
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 'S' logo
Samsung

Samsung is about to hold its first Unpacked event of 2022, and it's easy to catch the event live. You can watch Engadget's livestream with commentary from our own Cherlynn Low and Mat Smith on our YouTube channel (below) starting at 10AM ET. The broadcast is also available through Samsung's YouTube channel and the company's website. It's likely to be a loaded presentation, so you'll want to tune in if you're determined to see everything the tech company has to offer.

i
This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here, then reload the page to see it.

The centerpiece of Unpacked is expected to be the Galaxy S22 family, led by the Galaxy S22 Ultra — a no-compromise phone that will effectively replace both the S21 Ultra and the Galaxy Note. Samsung might also introduce the Galaxy Tab S8 series, including a giant 14.6-inch Ultra variant. There haven't been any other big hardware leaks, but Samsung occasionally delivers a surprise or two during its livestreamed events.

