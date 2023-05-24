Watch the PlayStation Showcase here at 4PM ET

It's almost time for Sony's PlayStation Showcase, in which the company will provide a look at a bunch of games that are coming to PlayStation 5 and PS VR2. It's likely to be a meatier affair than the State of Play streams Sony occasionally runs. The showcase will last for just over an hour and you'll be able to watch it below at 4PM ET.

This is just the second PlayStation Showcase to date. The previous edition, which took place in 2021, was a spicy stream packed with big reveals, including Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Insomniac's upcoming title will star both Peter Parker and Miles Morales as playable characters, and it's slated to hit PS5 this fall. It's a safe bet that we'll learn more about the game during today's showcase.

As for what else to expect, Square Enix has confirmed that a demo for Final Fantasy XVI is on the way before the timed PS5 exclusive arrives in June. We may find out the release date for the demo as well as more details about the game. In the meantime, be sure to check out our Final Fantasy XVI preview.

We could learn more about Naughty Dog's multiplayer game that's set in the universe of The Last of Us. With Sony placing a bigger onus on live service games (titles that are continually updated for years to keep players hooked), starting that push in earnest now with one of its highest-profile franchises makes sense.

Elsewhere, rumors have been swirling that a Metal Gear Solid 3 remake is in the works, and Sony may opt to announce that today. We might get a peek at Bloober Team's remake of Silent Hill 2 as well, since that's a PS5 exclusive.

Sony just announced that PS VR2 is selling at a faster pace than its first virtual reality headset, so expect the company to try and keep up that momentum with reveals of a major title or two (confirmation of Half-Life Alyx for PS VR2 would go over well). On top of that, Sony is promising news on the indie front, so perhaps the long-delayed Little Devil Inside will pop up.

The showcase will stream on both YouTube and Twitch. You can watch a version with English subtitles if you prefer.

