Watch the Ubisoft Forward showcase at Summer Game Fest here at 1PM ET Expect plenty of news about ‘Assassin’s Creed Mirage’, ‘The Crew’ and more.

It’s nearly time for the big Ubisoft Forward Summer Game Fest showcase event, so expect plenty of announcements, trailers, demos and more. With E3 deflating like a sad balloon, this is likely the year’s biggest gaming conference for incredible reveals. The showcase starts at 1:00 PM ET, with a pre-show at 12:45, and there are a bunch of ways to watch live. Ubisoft is hosting its own YouTube stream and Twitch feed for the event, in addition to streams available via the festival itself.

So what’s on the agenda? The publisher has already confirmed that it’ll be releasing information regarding Assassin’s Creed Mirage, a new The Crew racing title and a game adaptation of a little-known film series called Avatar. Ubisoft is extremely prolific, however, and is always working on a diverse array of games. Titles like the oft-delayed pirate sim Skull and Bones could make an appearance, and the same goes for Tom Clancy’s The Division Heartland and the company’s forthcoming multiplayer shooter XDefiant.

The company already announced a Prince of Persia sidescrolling spin-off on the first day of SGF, so more gameplay footage might drop during the event. Those looking for additional information about the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake will have to keep waiting, as Ubisoft recently said that it would not be showing any new footage at the Forward event.

Ubisoft has not announced how long its showcase will run, but similar events have come in at around the 90 minute mark. As always, Engadget has staffers on location to report on the most jaw-dropping announcements, so keep the site open for updates.

