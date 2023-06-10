Watch three back-to-back Summer Game Fest shows here starting at 12PM ET We're getting started with a Wholesome Direct and some 'Unpacking' news.

Another busy day of Summer Game Fest events is upon us, with the Wholesome Direct, Future Games Show and OTK Games Expo streams running back to back. You'll be able to watch everything right here starting at 12PM ET.

Wholesome Direct will kick things off with a parade of nearly 80 indie games, with a focus on upbeat and cozy titles. It will showcase the "incredible range of themes, styles and perspectives that games have to offer." One notable game that will make an appearance is the wonderful Unpacking. Developer Witch Beam is promising a big announcement that won't be an expansion, but it says this is "something that a lot of folks have been asking for."

At 1PM ET, it's time for the Future Games Show. The stars of Insomniac's Spider-Man games, Yuri Lowenthal (Peter Parker) and Laura Bailey (Mary Jane Watson), are hosting the stream, which will run for around 70 minutes and feature more than 50 multi-format games. The show will include more than 10 world premieres and a VR spotlight. Titles that will be featured include Lords of the Fallen, Stray Gods (in which Bailey appears), Warhaven, Pacific Drive and C-Smash VRS.

Last but not least is the OTK Games Expo. This is a showcase from One True King, a collective of prominent content creators. Members of the group will showcase dozens of games, including 30 new indie titles. The stream will take place on OTK cofounder Asmongold's Twitch channel.

Engadget is in Los Angeles to check out some of the many titles that are being featured at Summer Game Fest. Stay tuned for news, previews and hands-on impressions.

