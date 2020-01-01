Waymo's self-driving vans will return to Bay Area streets on June 8th

Waymo’s plan to resume self-driving operations will soon extend to San Francisco. A spokesperson has confirmed a report in The Verge that Waymo’s autonomous minivans will return to San Francisco Bay Area streets on June 8th. The company isn’t carrying passengers, however. It will instead carry out “charitable delivery support to community partners,” according to the spokesperson. The original report said these would include art kit deliveries for local children as well as services for LightHouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired.

According to the leaked email from Waymo partner Transdev, the resumption will involve gradually ramping up the number of vehicle operators (no more than one per van) while enforcing a “wealth of safety measures and training” that include temperature checks. Drivers can claim exemptions for COVID-19 related issues like pre-existing conditions or childcare issues.