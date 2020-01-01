Latest in Gear

Image credit: Andrei Stanescu via Getty Images

Waymo's self-driving vans will return to Bay Area streets on June 8th

It would take up deliveries, not passengers.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Comments
32 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

February 17, 2019 Mountain View / CA / USA - Waymo self driving car performing tests on a street near Google's headquarters, Silicon Valley
Andrei Stanescu via Getty Images

Waymo’s plan to resume self-driving operations will soon extend to San Francisco. A spokesperson has confirmed a report in The Verge that Waymo’s autonomous minivans will return to San Francisco Bay Area streets on June 8th. The company isn’t carrying passengers, however. It will instead carry out “charitable delivery support to community partners,” according to the spokesperson. The original report said these would include art kit deliveries for local children as well as services for LightHouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired.

According to the leaked email from Waymo partner Transdev, the resumption will involve gradually ramping up the number of vehicle operators (no more than one per van) while enforcing a “wealth of safety measures and training” that include temperature checks. Drivers can claim exemptions for COVID-19 related issues like pre-existing conditions or childcare issues.

In a statement, Waymo told Engadget that it was ramping up after “careful consideration” and that its team’s health and safety was its “number one priority.” You can read the full statement below.

A driver talking to The Verge characterized this as Waymo exploiting a “loophole” to get back to testing, but that’s not necessarily the case. The company believes its deliveries are well within the rules, and that it’s safe as part of a gradual return to multi-person trips. Provided that’s accurate, it may just be a matter of when Waymo and rivals can resume something resembling normal business — that may take much longer.

In this article: Waymo, self-driving, Self-driving car, autonomous, San Francisco, San Francisco Bay Area, delivery, Covid-19, coronavirus, Google, alphabet, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
32 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

NBCUniversal’s Peacock launches today: Here’s what you need to know

NBCUniversal’s Peacock launches today: Here’s what you need to know

View
Best Buy is selling the Lenovo Smart Clock for half of its launch price

Best Buy is selling the Lenovo Smart Clock for half of its launch price

View
Earth’s first oﬀ-world colonies will be built on soil

Earth’s first oﬀ-world colonies will be built on soil

View
Watch SpaceX's second attempt at launching astronauts at 3:22PM ET

Watch SpaceX's second attempt at launching astronauts at 3:22PM ET

View
Is there a good reason to buy the Apple Watch Series 5 ?

Is there a good reason to buy the Apple Watch Series 5 ?

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr