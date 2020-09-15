Waze's latest update adds lane guidance and proactive traffic updates

Waze opened up its first global virtual event and announced some new features that are either live now in its app or will be available soon. One feature coming over from its cousin Google Maps right now is Lane Guidance that prompts drivers to get in the right spot for their upcoming merge or exit. It’s already rolled out updates to the ETA estimates that take into account roads with fewer drivers on them due to the pandemic.

Waze

The navigation app is also taking a hint from Google Assistant with new Traffic Notifications that detect if backups have formed that might make you late — either for a daily commute or a one-time planned trip — and giving you a heads up to leave early. That feature is on the way next month, while a direct tie-in with Amazon Music is also on the way.