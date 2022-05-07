Amazon is taking up to 60 percent off WD and SanDisk storage for today only

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If you're building a new PC or just need a storage device for your computers and gaming consoles, make sure to check out Amazon today. You can get both internal and external disk drives, as well as memory cards, for up to 60 percent off from the website's ongoing one-day Western Digital and SanDisk sale. One of the most deeply discounted items included in the event is Western Digital's 2TB Blue 3D NAND SATA SSD that's currently listed for $170, or $210 off its original price. The component went on sale at Amazon earlier this month, but this is the lowest price we've seen it go for on the website. It has read speeds of up to 560MB/s, sequential write speeds of up to 530MB/s and is compatible with computers that have standard SATA connectors.

In case you're looking for a memory card, the SanDisk Ultra microSDXC card with 400GB capacity is also on sale for $36, down $34 or almost half its original retail price. It's compatible with most devices that have microSD card slots, such as Android phones and tablets, and it has transfer speeds reaching 120MB/s that will let you move up to 1,000 photos within a minute.

For portable storage devices, there's SanDisk's Extreme PRO Portable SSD with a 2TB capacity. It's currently on sale for $260 — its all-time low on the website — or $250 off its retail price. The device has 2000MB/s read or write speeds, comes with a USB-C and a USB-A cable and can work with both Windows and Mac computers.

But if you need external storage with an even bigger capacity for your home or office, you can get Western Digital's 10TB Elements Desktop Hard Drive HDD instead. It's currently available for $175 — not quite an all-time low, but still $125 lower than its retail price of $300. The storage solution is plug-and-play ready for Windows PCs, but you can also use it for your Mac computers, as well as for your PS4 and your Xbox consoles.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.