WeChat user alliance sues Trump administration over threatened ban

TikTok isn’t the only one suing the Trump administration over an executive order that could ban an app in the US. The Financial Times reports that the WeChat Users Alliance has sued the administration over the potential WeChat ban. The user group claimed the order violates First Amendment free speech rights and is unfairly targeted at the Chinese community in the US, which often uses WeChat to talk to friends and family in China.
The Alliance also said the order violated Fifth Amendment rights to due process by making it unclear which “interactions” were covered under the order. Are messages and downloads covered, for example? While the Commerce Department is supposed to be interpreting Trump’s order, the WeChat group believed it was too vague to start with.