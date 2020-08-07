Latest in Gear

Image credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

WeChat user alliance sues Trump administration over threatened ban

They'll join TikTok in fighting the President's executive order.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
2h ago
Comments
65 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 07: In this photo illustration, the WeChat app is displayed in the App Store on an Apple iPhone on August 7, 2020 in Washington, DC. On Thursday evening, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that bans any transactions between the parent company of TikTok, ByteDance, and U.S. citizens due to national security reasons. The president signed a separate executive order banning transactions with China-based tech company Tencent, which owns the app WeChat. Both orders are set to take effect in 45 days. (Photo Illustration by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

TikTok isn’t the only one suing the Trump administration over an executive order that could ban an app in the US. The Financial Times reports that the WeChat Users Alliance has sued the administration over the potential WeChat ban. The user group claimed the order violates First Amendment free speech rights and is unfairly targeted at the Chinese community in the US, which often uses WeChat to talk to friends and family in China.

The Alliance also said the order violated Fifth Amendment rights to due process by making it unclear which “interactions” were covered under the order. Are messages and downloads covered, for example? While the Commerce Department is supposed to be interpreting Trump’s order, the WeChat group believed it was too vague to start with.

Attorneys also argued that many messaging app users were well aware of the potential for surveillance, including from the US. It was up to them to decide whether or not to use an app, not the government.

The plaintiffs in the case hope to get a preliminary injunction that would block the order while the lawsuit is in progress.

The lawsuit isn’t guaranteed to work. The White House and others have insisted that Chinese-made social apps like WeChat and TikTok are national security threats over concerns the Chinese government might force them to hand over sensitive user data. That belief could play heavily into the government’s case.

There’s no publicly available evidence these data raids are happening, however, and the claimed constitutional violations would be significant if true. For that matter, a temporary injunction would be helpful by itself — it would buy time that would allow for a stronger defense, or even a different administration that might be less inclined toward an outright ban.

In this article: WeChat, Tencent, chat, Messaging, China, lawsuits, lawsuit, trump, Donald Trump, internet, apps, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
65 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Apple's AirPods Pro return to a record low price on Amazon

Apple's AirPods Pro return to a record low price on Amazon

View
Windows 10 can run apps from your Samsung phone

Windows 10 can run apps from your Samsung phone

View
Tesla thwarts performance hacks for its electric cars

Tesla thwarts performance hacks for its electric cars

View
Google's Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 may have surfaced in the wild

Google's Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 may have surfaced in the wild

View
BTS is the first to rack up 100 million YouTube views in 24 hours

BTS is the first to rack up 100 million YouTube views in 24 hours

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr