The best deals we found this week: AirPods Pro, the iPad and more

10.2-inch iPad

You can still snag the 10.2-inch iPad (WiFi only) for only $250 at Amazon and Best Buy. This is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen on Apple’s most affordable iPad, which normally costs $330. We gave the base iPad a score of 86 for its slightly larger display, good battery life and decent starting price (even when not on sale, it’s still a good value).

Also, the base iPad with WiFi and cellular connectivity is still on sale for $380 at Amazon. This is about $80 off its normal price of $460 and a good deal if you want an iPad that’s always connected.

Dell XPS 13 touchscreen laptop

One of our favorite laptops is still on sale at Dell — you can get a 2019 XPS 13 laptop with a 10th-gen Core i5 processor, a 13.3-inch FHD touchscreen, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for $833. This isn’t the lowest price we’ve seen on the XPS 13 but it’s very close to it. Keep in mind that this isn’t the 2020 model of the laptop, which has smaller bezels and a new keyboard design. Nevertheless, we still recommend the 2019 XPS 13 (it earned a score of 93 from us), especially when it’s available at a price as low as this.

Free Razer Viper mouse with Huntsman TE purchase

Today is the last day you can get a free Razer Viper mouse when you purchase a Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition gaming keyboard for $130. The Huntsman keyboard has a tenkeyless layout, double-shot PBT keycaps and Razer-made linear red optical switches, and it’s generally well-liked among PC gamers. The Viper mouse, which came out last year, is an ambidextrous wired gaming mouse that typically costs $80. This is a good opportunity to upgrade your PC gaming peripherals if you’ve been itching to do so.

HBO Max pre-order

HBO Max’s official launch is right around the corner (May 27th) and you can still get it for a discounted monthly rate of $12. The only catch is that you need to sign up via the HBO Max website and not from any other distributor, which is easy enough. The normal monthly price is $15 so HBO is clearly trying to drum up as many subscribers as possible before launch with this promotion.

New deal additions

BioLite Memorial Day sale

Now through May 25th, BioLite is having a Memorial Day sale that slashes up to 35 percent off many of its products. We’ve recommended BioLite headlamps before and this sale brings some of the deepest discounts ever to those devices — now the Headlamp 200 is $34 and the Headlamp 330 is $45. BioLite’s fire-pits and camping stove bundles are also deeply discounted as well. This is a good time to stock up on outdoor gear before summertime is in full swing.

Google Home Max

The biggest and most capable Google smart speaker, the Google Home Max, is on sale at Belk for $230 — that’s $70 off its recent going price of $300 and $170 off its price when it first debuted. In addition to being a solid home for the Google Assistant, the Home Max (which we gave a score of 88) has excellent sound quality, a tasteful design and support for connected audio devices via a 3.5mm audio jack and Bluetooth.

Samsung T5

The 500GB model of the Samsung T5 portable SSD is on sale for $80 at Amazon and Best Buy. This is a reliable and ultra-portable SSD that can hold pretty much any digital information you need it to — photos, documents and more. It has one USB-C port but it comes with multiple cables so you can use it with USB-C and USB-A devices. While it’s not the newest version of Samsung’s portable SSD (the T7 was announced earlier this year), it’s still a good drive that you can easily take anywhere.

CalDigit TS3 Plus

If you need a dock for your new home-office space, you can get the excellent CalDigit TS3 Plus for only $230. Normally priced at $275, this dock has all the ports you could ever need (and more) and it can connect your main laptop to up to two 4K displays. We also like its sleek, unassuming metal design and the fact that it will charge your laptop when it’s connected using up to 87W of power.

