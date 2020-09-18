The best deals we found this week: $50 off AirPods Pro and more

Buy AirPods Pro at Amazon - $199

Buy AirPods Pro at Walmart - $199

Buy AirPods Pro at Staples - $199

8th-generation iPad

Chris Velazco / Engadget

Yes, that iPad that Apple announced earlier this week? It’s already $30 off at Walmart. It’s unclear if this is a limited-time deal for the official launch today, but it’s safe to say that the offer will not last long. We haven’t fully reviewed the 8th-generation iPad yet, but it made a good first impression thanks to its upgraded A12 Bionic chip. It’s noticeably smoother and faster than the previous model and it continues to support the first-generation Apple Pencil.

Buy 8th-generation iPad at Walmart - $299

MacBook Air

Engadget

Two models of Apple’s latest MacBook Air are discounted on Amazon. The base model is $100 off, bringing it to $899, while the model with an upgraded processor and more storage is $100 off as well. This year’s MacBook Air is much easier to recommend than past models, namely because Apple got rid of the controversial butterfly keys and replaced them with a more traditional scissor-switch key. Typing on this laptop is smooth and comfortable, and the experience is made even better by an excellent trackpad, a lovely Retina display and solid overall performance.

Buy MacBook Air (256GB) at Amazon - $899 Buy MacBook Air (512GB) at Amazon - $1,199

Apple Watch Series 5

Chris Velazco / Engadget

Walmart has the 44mm gold Apple Watch Series 5 with a pink sand sport band on sale for $329. That’s a great price for a smartwatch that normally costs around $415. Yes, Apple did just announce the Series 6 Watch, but if you don’t want to shell out at least $400 for the latest model, this is a good alternative. We gave the Series 5 a score of 88 for its larger, always-on display, good battery life and built-in compass.

Buy Series 5 at Walmart - $329

Moto Edge

Engadget

The midrange smartphone space has been heating up and Motorola decided to drop its 5G-capable Edge down to $500 so it could compete. The handset was a hard sell at its original $700 price tag, but you can feel much better about buying it at this sale price. The Edge runs on a Snapdragon 765G chipset, 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and it also has a 4,500 mAh battery. We also like its OLED 2,340 x 1,080 display, which is the same as the panel found on the Edge Plus.

Buy Motorola Edge at Amazon - $500 Buy Motorola Edge at Best Buy - $500

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Chris Velazco / Engadget

Yes, you can still get Samsung’s latest smartphone, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, for $200 off at Amazon and Best Buy. The Note 20 series only came out last month, but it’s already received a heft discount. Any little bit of money off helps in this case as the Note 20 originally started at $1,000 (and the Note 20 Ultra was even more expensive). We gave the Note 20 Ultra a score fo 86 for its big, beautiful display, fantastic battery life, solid performance and new S Pen improvements.

Buy Note 20 Ultra at Amazon - $1,099 Buy Note 20 Ultra at Best Buy - $1,099

Buy Note 20 at Amazon - $799 Buy Note 20 at Best Buy - $799

Beats Solo Pro

Billy Steele/Engadget

The Solo Pro on-ear headphones remain at their lowest price ever on Amazon — only $199. We gave them a score of 81 because they have great sound quality, good active noise-cancellation and convenient hands-free Siri controls. You’ll want to consider the on-ear fit, though, because they can be uncomfortable to wear for long periods of time, especially if you’re not used to them. Otherwise, this is a great deal that makes the Solo Pro more tempting, especially considering the competition from Bose and Sony are much more expensive.

Buy Beats Solo Pro at Amazon - $199

New deal additions

Aukey Omnia Mini charger

Aukey’s latest USB-C charger is on sale for $12 when you use the code ZLR7TRBI at checkout. The company redesigned it to be 50 percent smaller than its previous charger, and with its 20W power delivery, it’ll fast-charge a number of devices from Apple, Samsung, Google and others. It’s a good option for those who are sick of bulging adapters that take up too much outlet space.

Buy Omnia Mini charger at Amazon - $12

Kasa indoor smart plug

If you don’t want to be bothered with setting up a full smart home system with a hub, you can grab a couple of TP-Link’s Kasa indoor smart plugs instead — and now they’re only $9 each. These gadgets plug into your standard outlet and let you connect any device, be it a coffee maker or a lamp, and control it with your smartphone. They’re also compatible with Amazon’s Alexa and the Google Assistant so you can bark voice commands at them.

Buy Kasa indoor smart plug at Amazon - $9

