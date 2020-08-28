The best deals we found this week: AirPods Pro, Galaxy Buds+ and more

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. If you buy something through one of the links on this page, we may earn an affiliate commission.
You have a number of good options to choose from if you need a new pair of wireless earbuds and don’t want to pay full price. This week brought a bunch of deals on devices including Apple’s AirPods Pro and standard AirPods, in addition to the solid Samsung Galaxy Buds+. You can also still grab a new Samsung portable SSD for less before the school year begins, plus snag a smartphone gimbal from DJI for less than $100. Here are the best deals from this week that you can still buy today.
AirPods Pro
Apple’s best sounding wireless earbuds, the AirPods Pro, remain on sale for $220, which is $30 off their normal price. Not only is that the lowest price we’ve seen in a while, but it also comes at an opportune time if you’re headed back to school (either physically or remotely) and wanted a new pair of earbuds to take with you. We gave the AirPods Pro a score of 87 for their superior fit (they’ll be more comfortable for most people thanks to their replaceable ear tips), excellent sound quality, active noise-cancellation and IPX4 water resistance.
Apple’s standard AirPods are a good alternative to AirPods Pro if you don’t want to spend a lot and you were happy with the fit of the company’s EarPods. AirPods with the wired charging case are discounted to $129 on Amazon, which is $30 off their usual price. The latest models earned a score of 84 from us thanks to their improved wireless performance and solid battery life.
AirPods are designed to work best with iOS devices, but Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ work well on both iOS and Android. The Galaxy Buds+ are discounted to $130 at Amazon as part of a Samsung sales event, and they’re a great alternative if AirPods aren’t your style, or you’re an Android user that wants affordable true wireless earbuds that pack a lot of value. Not only do the Galaxy Buds+ sound good, but they’re smaller than many other wireless earbuds and that makes them more comfortable to wear for hours on end. The new iOS app makes them easier to use with Apple devices, and they even come with a wireless charging case at no extra cost.
Samsung’s T7 portable SSD is another solid item to have for the new semester and now you can get the 500GB model for only $80 at Amazon and Best Buy. Samsung released this version of its credit-card sized SSD earlier this year, and while it doesn’t have a fingerprint sensor like the T7 Touch does, it’s still a secure device thanks to its shock-resistant body and password protection software. It also supports USB 3.2 Gen 2 with read and write at speeds around 1,000MB/s, making it roughly twice as fast as the older T5.
The Osmo Mobile 3 dropped to $98 on Amazon just one day after DJI announced the newest version of its smartphone gimbal, the OM4. Luckily, there aren’t many differences between the model on sale and the new $150 version. The biggest thing is that the OM4 lets you attach your smartphone magnetically to the gimbal, whereas the Osmo Mobile 3 has a traditional clamp mount. If you can live without that newfound convenience, the Osmo Mobile 3 is an excellent gimbal that’s capable of shooting 15 hours of video before needing a recharge and it’s compact enough to neatly fit into a small bag. Not only is the gimbal itself on sale, but you can get a combo kit with that includes bunch of accessories for $20 off as well.
Walmart has a bundle that includes two Google Home Mini smart speakers plus a four-month free trial of the music streaming service Tidal for $40. That price is great for the two smart speakers alone, but the Tidal subscription sweetens the deal, especially if you’ve been interested in giving it a shot. While, yes, these are the older versions of the current Nest Mini smart speaker, the two devices are quite similar. You won’t be missing out on any major features by opting for the Google Home Mini, although the Nest Mini does sound a bit better thanks to hardware improvements that Google made.
Roku’s Streaming Stick+ is down to $40 at Best Buy, which is $10 off its normal price. While not the lowest it’s ever been, it’s a good sale that we see only every couple of months. This tiny stick will turn any TV into a smart one with Roku’s operating system and the included remote that supports voice commands. It also supports streaming content in 4K — as long as you hook it up to a 4K TV. If Amazon’s Fire OS is more your speed, the Fire TV Stick 4K is also on sale right now for $40.