The best deals we found this week: AirPods Pro, Galaxy Buds+ and more

AirPods

Apple’s standard AirPods are a good alternative to AirPods Pro if you don’t want to spend a lot and you were happy with the fit of the company’s EarPods. AirPods with the wired charging case are discounted to $129 on Amazon, which is $30 off their usual price. The latest models earned a score of 84 from us thanks to their improved wireless performance and solid battery life.

Galaxy Buds+

AirPods are designed to work best with iOS devices, but Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ work well on both iOS and Android. The Galaxy Buds+ are discounted to $130 at Amazon as part of a Samsung sales event, and they’re a great alternative if AirPods aren’t your style, or you’re an Android user that wants affordable true wireless earbuds that pack a lot of value. Not only do the Galaxy Buds+ sound good, but they’re smaller than many other wireless earbuds and that makes them more comfortable to wear for hours on end. The new iOS app makes them easier to use with Apple devices, and they even come with a wireless charging case at no extra cost.

Samsung T7 portable SSD

Samsung’s T7 portable SSD is another solid item to have for the new semester and now you can get the 500GB model for only $80 at Amazon and Best Buy. Samsung released this version of its credit-card sized SSD earlier this year, and while it doesn’t have a fingerprint sensor like the T7 Touch does, it’s still a secure device thanks to its shock-resistant body and password protection software. It also supports USB 3.2 Gen 2 with read and write at speeds around 1,000MB/s, making it roughly twice as fast as the older T5.

DJI Osmo Mobile 3

The Osmo Mobile 3 dropped to $98 on Amazon just one day after DJI announced the newest version of its smartphone gimbal, the OM4. Luckily, there aren’t many differences between the model on sale and the new $150 version. The biggest thing is that the OM4 lets you attach your smartphone magnetically to the gimbal, whereas the Osmo Mobile 3 has a traditional clamp mount. If you can live without that newfound convenience, the Osmo Mobile 3 is an excellent gimbal that’s capable of shooting 15 hours of video before needing a recharge and it’s compact enough to neatly fit into a small bag. Not only is the gimbal itself on sale, but you can get a combo kit with that includes bunch of accessories for $20 off as well.

Google Home Mini 2-pack

Walmart has a bundle that includes two Google Home Mini smart speakers plus a four-month free trial of the music streaming service Tidal for $40. That price is great for the two smart speakers alone, but the Tidal subscription sweetens the deal, especially if you’ve been interested in giving it a shot. While, yes, these are the older versions of the current Nest Mini smart speaker, the two devices are quite similar. You won’t be missing out on any major features by opting for the Google Home Mini, although the Nest Mini does sound a bit better thanks to hardware improvements that Google made.

Roku Streaming Stick+

Roku’s Streaming Stick+ is down to $40 at Best Buy, which is $10 off its normal price. While not the lowest it’s ever been, it’s a good sale that we see only every couple of months. This tiny stick will turn any TV into a smart one with Roku’s operating system and the included remote that supports voice commands. It also supports streaming content in 4K — as long as you hook it up to a 4K TV. If Amazon’s Fire OS is more your speed, the Fire TV Stick 4K is also on sale right now for $40.

