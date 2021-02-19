The best deals we found this week: $100 off the Mac mini M1 and more

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Even as Presidents' Day sales came to a close this week, plenty of other tech deals cropped up across the web. Those who have been holding out for a deal on an OLED TV can get an LG CX model at a deeply discounted price, and Apple's Mac mini M1 hit a new all-time low of $600. Amazon's also having a sale on most of its Fire tablets, knocking the Fire 7 down to $40 and its Kids equivalent to $60. Here are the best tech deals from this week that you can still get today.

Mac mini M1

Apple

Apple's new Mac mini with the M1 chip is down to $600, which is $100 off its normal price and a new all-time low for the desktop. It's dropped to $650 a few times since its release late last year, but this is the best deal we've seen yet. You'll get the new M1 chipset along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Buy Mac mini M1 at Amazon - $600

LG CX OLED smart TV

LG

The 55-inch LG CX OLED TV is down to an all-time low of $1,350 at Amazon and Best Buy. While new 2021 models will be coming out soon, this 2020 TV remains a good pick if you don't want to shell out around $2,000 or more for the latest versions. The CX lineup uses LG's a9 Gen 3 AI Processor 4K and it supports 120Hz refresh rates, NVIDIA G-SYNC, AMD FreeSync, Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos and more.

Buy 55-inch LG CX OLED at Amazon - $1,350 Buy 55-inch LG CX OLED at Best Buy - $1,350

Xbox gift cards

Engadget

Amazon's slashed 10 percent off a bunch of Xbox gift cards, so you'll pay $90 for $100, $45 for $50 and so forth. These can be used toward games, add-ons, movies, TV shows and even subscriptions, meaning you could put the funds towards an Xbox Game Pass plan.

Buy Xbox gift card ($100) at Amazon - $90 Buy Xbox gift card ($50) at Amazon - $45 Buy Xbox gift card ($30) at Amazon - $27 Buy Xbox gift card ($10) at Amazon - $9

Amazon Echo + Hue lights bundle

Nathan Ingraham / Engadget

Amazon's latest Echo speaker in a bundle with two Philips Hue smart lights is on sale for $80, or $50 off its normal price. The Echo has a built-in smart home hub so you can connect the smart bulbs directly to it, without the need for an additional bridge. We gave the Echo a score of 89 for its solid audio quality, Alexa capabilities and stereo sound when two are paired together.

Buy Echo + Hue bundle on Amazon - $80

Amazon Fire 7 tablets

Engadget

Amazon continues to discount most of its Fire tablets, including the Fire 7, which is on sale for $40 and the Fire 7 Kids Edition for $60. While we recommend the Fire HD 8 if you can spend a bit more money, the Fire 7 is a good option if you want a cheap tablet for your kids, or a basic machine that's good for web browsing, reading e-books and comics and more.

Shop Amazon Fire tablet sale Buy Fire 7 (16GB) at Amazon - $40 Buy Fire 7 (32GB) at Amazon - $60

Buy Fire 7 Kids Edition at Amazon - $60 Buy Fire HD 8 Kids Edition at Amazon - $90 Buy Fire HD 10 Kids Edition at Amazon - $140

August WiFi smart lock

Engadget

You can still snag $55 off August's 4th-generation WiFi smart lock at Wellbots when you use the code ENGADGET25 at checkout. We gave this smart home device a score of 80 for its compact design, easy installation and compatibility with major voice assistants like Amazon's Alexa.

Buy August smart lock at Wellbots - $194

Arturia software sale

Arturia

Arturia's celebrating the launch of its new Sound:uncovered Instagram series with a sale on its softsynths, effects and sound banks. Through February 25, you can get 50 percent off those products, with two of our favorites being Analog Labs V, which is discounted to $99 and includes 700 new presets, and Pigments, which is also on sale for $99 and is the company’s take on a virtual super synth.

Buy Analog Lab V on Arturia - $99 Buy Pigments on Arturia - $99

Ableton sale

Ableton

The digital audio workstation Ableton Live 10 is 20 percent off right now, bringing the price for the whole suite down to $599. If you’re interested in producing your own music, Live 10 gives you a bunch of software instruments and effects to work with, plus it has a clean interface and features like session view. Now's the time to grab this deal because you'll get a free update to Live 11 when it's released on February 23.

Buy Ableton Live 10 - $599

More tech deals

Roomba i7+ + Braava M6 bundle

If you want a robot combo that can handle vacuuming and mopping, this one on sale at Wellbots is a good pick. Now you can get the Roomba i7+ vacuum and the Braava M6 mop for $1,099, which is $150 off its normal price. We like the i7+ for its cleaning power and included base, into which it empties debris so you don't have to handle its bin after every cleaning. The Braava M6 uses its water reservoir to handle hardwood, tile and other types of flooring. These two devices also work together now to separately map your home for more efficient cleaning.

Buy Roomba bundle at Wellbots - $1,099

Razer Huntsman Mini keyboard

Razer's Huntsman Mini gaming keyboard is on sale for $100 at both Amazon and Best Buy, which is the best price we've seen it. It has a smaller, 60-percent design, making it better for those that have little desk space to space. It uses Razer's Optical switches and has a sturdy aluminum construction as well as customizable, individually backlit keys.

Buy Huntsman Mini at Amazon - $100 Buy Huntsman Mini at Best Buy - $100

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 has dropped to a record low of $1,791 at Amazon, which is more than $200 off its normal price. This is the extravagant sequel to the original Z Fold, and while the hardware is remarkable, the ecosystem around it remains incomplete. We gave it a score of 77 for its bigger, better displays, improved build quality and solid performance.

Buy Galaxy Z Fold 2 at Amazon - $1,791

Parallels

Parallels lets you run Windows, Linux and other systems on your Mac and now they have a bundle that includes 10 free apps when you buy or upgrade to a Parallels Desktop 16 license. A new license will set you back $80 or you can upgrade to the latest version for $50, and you'll get along with it one-year subscriptions to Fantastical, 1Password Families, Pocket Premium, MindManager and more.

Buy Parallels Premium Mac App bundle

Sony Xperia 1 II

B&H Photo knocked $100 off the Sony Xperia 1 II, bringing it down to $1,098. We consider this to be Sony's best phone in years and it impressed us with its excellent performance, lovely 4K display and in-depth controls for photos and videos. If you're looking for an Android phone with remarkable creative chops, this is a good option.

Buy Sony Xperia 1 II at B&H - $1,098

FastSnail Grips for Joy-Cons

You can grab a pair of black FastSnail Joy-con grips for only $10.30, which is a record low. These controller covers help Joy-Cons fit a bit better in your hands when you're using them detached from the Switch. They also come with rubber covers for the SL and SR buttons, too.

Buy FastSnail Joy-Con grips at Amazon - $10.39

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.