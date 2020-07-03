This week's best deals: Apple Watch Series 3, Nest Hub Max and more

Buy Apple Watch Series 3 at Amazon - $169

MacBook Air

Engadget

The latest MacBook Air is on sale again at Amazon: you can snag the model with Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for only $899, which is $100 off its normal price. Undoubtably the best thing about the 2020 MacBook Air is the updated keyboard — gone are the butterfly keys of yesteryear as they have been replaced by firmer, springier alternatives. That’s one of the reasons why we gave the MacBook Air a score of 87, along with its Retina display, solid trackpad and accurate TouchID sensor.

Buy MacBook Air at Amazon starting at $899

iPad mini

Engadget

Those in need of an iPad mini with extra storage can get the 256GB model at Amazon for $499 right now, which is $50 less than its normal price. The WiFi- + Cellular model is on sale as well for $629. This is the latest model of the iPad mini that we gave a score of 85 for its strong performance, good battery life and improved display.

Buy iPad mini (WiFi) at Amazon - $499

Buy iPad mini (WiFI + Cellular) at Amazon - $629

Weber SmokeFire connected grills

Billy Steele / Engadget

Outfit your backyard with a new grill while Weber has its SmokeFire series on sale. You can get the SmokeFire EX4 for $799 and the SmokeFire EX6 for $999 right now, both of which are $200 off their normal prices. These are Weber’s connected grills that we originally gave a score of 71 but recently bumped it up to 80. The score change comes because of a bunch of improvements Weber has made to its smart grilling platform, including remote temperature adjustment and shutdown, better push notifications and more efficient handling of temperature fluctuations. Not only do SmokeFire grills make some of the best food with deep, smokey flavor, they are now also even smarter than they were initially.

Buy SmokeFire EX4 from Weber - $799

Buy SmokeFire EX6 from Weber - $999

Google Nest Hub Max bundle

Nicole Lee / Engadget

A bunch of retailers still have a bundle on sale that gets you a free Nest Hub when you buy a Nest Hub Max. So you’ll get both smart displays for a total of $229, which is a great deal considering you’d spend roughly $318 if you purchased them separately and at full price. We gave the Nest Hub Max a score of 86 for its lovely display, good sound quality and gesture capabilities. We also like that the Hub Max includes a built-in camera for video chatting (and you can electronically disable it whenever you want). The regular Nest Hub is a bit smaller than the Hub Max and doesn’t have a camera, but it’s another solid home for the Google Assistant.

Buy Nest Hub Max bundle at Best Buy - $229

Buy Nest Hub Max bundle at Home Depot - $229

Buy Nest Hub Max bundle at B&H Photo - $229

BioLite Headlamp 330

Engadget

You can still get BioLite’s solid Headlamp 330 for $48, or 20 percent off its normal price, both at BioLite and Amazon. This is a good accessory to have while hiking, camping or while doing projects and repairs around your home. Not only is it rechargeable, but it’ll last up to 40 hours on a single charge and it’s pretty comfortable to boot.

Buy Headlamp 330 at BioLite - $48

Buy Headlamp 330 at Amazon - $48

August Smart Lock

Engadget

You can make your home a tad bit smarter with August’s 4th-gen WiFi Smart Lock, and now you can get it for $229 at Wellbots by using the code ENGADGETLOCK at checkout. That’s $20 off its normal price and the lowest we’ve seen it. We gave this smart lock a score of 80 for its easy installation process, compact and attractive design and its compatibility with many virtual assistants including Alexa and Siri.

Buy August Smart Lock at Wellbots for $229

TCL 8-series Roku TVs

TCL

Through July 5th, you can save up to 50 percent on a couple of TCL’s 8-series Roku TVs. The 65-inch smart TV has dropped to $1,000 and the massive 75-inch smart TV is now $1,800. These are part of the lineup that came out at the end of last year and feature quantom-dot and mini LED technology. The last time we saw them drop this low was back in May, so now’s the time to grab them if you missed the first sale and have been holding out for a discount on a high-end TV.

Buy TCL 65-inch 8-series TV at Best Buy - $1,000

Buy TCL 75-inch 8-series TV at Best Buy - $1,800

New deal additions

Aukey Omnia 100W PD USB-C charger

Engadget readers can get Aukey’s Omnia 100W PD USB-C charger for $41.24 at Amazon by clipping the 10-percent off coupon and by using the code ENGADGETB5 at checkout. That’s nearly $14 off its normal price and the lowest price we’ve seen. Using a GaN power system, this charging brick is smaller and lighter than the one that comes with the 16-inch MacBook Pro but it provides just as much power. It’s not limited to Apple products either — you can use it with other USB-C laptops like the Dell XPS 13 and even devices like the Nintendo Switch. It’s a good accessory to have on hand to charge your USB-C devices, and it’s a much easier buy than competing devices that are double the cost.

Buy Aukey 100W PD USB-C charger at Amazon - $41.24

Sega Genesis Mini

The Sega Genesis Mini is down to $40 at Amazon, its lowest price ever. It’s a solid retro console that, even at its normal price of $60, is a good investment. We gave it a score of 89 for its faithful emulation, good build quality, USB controller ports and large game selection.

Buy Sega Genesis Mini at Amazon - $40

Master & Dynamic sale

Through July 6th, Master & Dynamic is running a sale in which you can save 25 percent on all orders using the code WEEKEND25 at checkout. The company is also donating 10 percent of all proceeds earned in the month of July to the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Master & Dynamic devices are usually solid albeit expensive, which is why it’s always worth a browse when the company is having a sale. Last year, we gave its MW07 Plus wireless earbuds a score of 86 and its MW65 headphones a score of 88.

Shop Master & Dynamic July 4th sale

Theragun Mini

The most compact Theragun is on sale through July 5th. Now you can get the Theragun Mini for $174 at the company’s website. It’s a three-speed massage gun with an ergonomic grip, a powerful yet quiet motor and a 150-minute battery life. While more expensive Theragun products have even more features, the Theragun Mini is the most portable of the bunch and it’s an even easier buy now that it’s $25 off.

Buy Theragun Mini at Theragun - $174

Tidal 1-year membership

Today only, Best Buy has a sale on a 1-year Tidal Premium membership knocking the price down to $70. That’s $50 off its normal price of $120 and $10 lower than the lowest price we’ve seen it. Tidal Premium is very similar to Spotify and Apple Music in the sense that it’s basic music streaming service for high-quality audio and music curation. It does not include lossless audio — that’s reserved for Tidal HiFi members only, and that membership costs $20 per month. Nevertheless, this is a good deal if you’ve been wanting to try out the service.

Buy Tidal Premium (1-year) at Best Buy - $70

Razer July 4th sale

There are a couple good deals on Razer peripherals for the holiday weekend. Best Buy and Amazon have the Razer Viper wired gaming mouse for $50, which is the lowest price we’ve seen it. Amazon also has the Razer Thresher gaming headset for PC and PS4 for $85, which is an all-time low price as well.

Buy Viper mouse at Best Buy - $50

Buy Viper mouse at Amazon - $50

Buy Thresher gaming headset at Amazon - $85

